FMF Teams Up with FOX Racing for the Ultra Exclusive DROP 022

July 20th, 2020 – FMF Racing and FOX Racing, two of the most symbolic brands in motocross history, have come together to bring FMF's THE DROP 022.

Sign Up before July 31st to jump onto the most exclusive subscription service in the industry and also have a chance to WIN 1 of 5 Golden DROP Tickets for a new signature Collab FOX LEGION set (includes Pant, Jersey, Glove ).

THE DROP - SUBSCRIBE AND CONQUER

THE DROP- A first of its kind subscription service. An Exclusive Tee Shirt. Every. Single. Month. As part of the ultra - exclusive FMF DROP SUBSCRIPTION you will receive FMF Tee's that WILL NEVER be released to the general public, that's right, NEVER! Get stoked each month when FMF DROPS a special delivery at your doorstep and inside each month will be an additional surprise in every box. Limited Edition stickers, autographed memorabilia, or accessories.

How It Works:

- Visit www.fmfracing.com and go to the apparel section and select FMF DROP or DROP KidZ TEE.

- Choose your size (4T through 3XL) for your custom made to order FMF Tee.

- FROM $24.99 plus $5 Flat rate shipping USA or $15 International.

- Rock the exclusive shirts that are built just for you.

- It's super easy to cancel or skip a shipment with just a click of a button in your account page.

- Please Note: We currently DO NOT accept any returns on The DROP subscription as each item is custom made to order.



