FMF THE DROP + DROP Kidz

FMF Introduces The May DROP and DROP Kidz - A first of its kind subscription service and this month we teamed up with the crew at STACYC Electric Bikes to offer a chance to WIN 1 of 6 custom FMF Racing eDrive STACYC’s valued FROM $650. The DROP service gets you an Exclusive Tee Shirt. Every. Single. Month. As part of the ultra – exclusive FMF DROP SUBSCRIPTION you will receive FMF Tee’s that WILL NEVER be released to the general public, that’s right, NEVER! Get stoked each month when FMF DROP’s a special delivery at your doorstep for you and your kiddo and inside each month will be an additional surprise in every box and maybe even the FMF GOLDEN TICKET for a FREE FMF STACYC. So Hurry and get your hands on the DROP before MAY 31 st and don’t get ROOSTED.

How It Works

Visit www.fmfracing.com and go to the apparel section and select FMF DROP TEE

Choose your size or your custom made to order FMF Tee

DROP Adult $29.99 and DROP Kidz $24.99 plus $5 Flat Rate shipping anywhere in the USA and $15 Flat Rate Worldwide

Rock the exclusive shirts that are built just for you

It’s super easy to cancel or skip a shipment with just a click of a button in your account page.





Please Note - We currently DO NOT accept any returns on The DROP subscription as each item is custom made to order.



