FMF THE DROP + DROP Kidz

FMF Introduces The May DROP and DROP Kidz - A first of its kind subscription service and this month we teamed up with the crew at STACYC Electric Bikes to offer a chance to WIN 1 of 6 custom FMF Racing eDrive STACYC’s valued FROM $650. The DROP service gets you an Exclusive Tee Shirt. Every. Single. Month. As part of the ultra – exclusive FMF DROP SUBSCRIPTION you will receive FMF Tee’s that WILL NEVER be released to the general public, that’s right, NEVER! Get stoked each month when FMF DROP’s a special delivery at your doorstep for you and your kiddo and inside each month will be an additional surprise in every box and maybe even the FMF GOLDEN TICKET for a FREE FMF STACYC. So Hurry and get your hands on the DROP before MAY 31 st and don’t get ROOSTED.

How It Works

  • Visit www.fmfracing.com and go to the apparel section and select FMF DROP TEE
  • Choose your size or your custom made to order FMF Tee
  • DROP Adult $29.99 and DROP Kidz $24.99 plus $5 Flat Rate shipping anywhere in the USA and $15 Flat Rate Worldwide
  • Rock the exclusive shirts that are built just for you
  • It’s super easy to cancel or skip a shipment with just a click of a button in your account page.


Please Note - We currently DO NOT accept any returns on The DROP subscription as each item is custom made to order.

