FMF THE DROP: 004

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Why do we ride? Is it the mental escape? Is it the feeling of flight? Is it capturing the unknown?
Why do we ride? Is it the mental escape? Is it the feeling of flight? Is it
capturing the unknown?
For certain it is the sensation you feel at the end of the day. The ride makes us
more aware of who we are. The trail or track transports us to an indescribable state
of mental and physical satisfaction. FAMILY MOTO FIRST is a motto that we live by
here at FMF Racing. We are deeply rooted in this fabric, and when two wheels bring
you across paths of other packs that feel your same passion, bonds are formed. This
is who we are, and our trail boss friends at WLF Enduro truly live this family moto
lifestyle. WLF is a hardcore off-road crew who have gained a global following by
sharing their backcountry adventures, and we are stoked to be along for the ride.
For DROP 004 we decided to team up with one of WLF pack’s very own, Luke Takahashi,
who is not only talented on two wheels, but also a runs a very successful business
as Creative Director at at Related Grey - a graphic and 3D motion design studio -
and all around legend. I have personally had the chance to follow Luke’s lead on the
trails and he is definitely a boss. Seeing him progress each time, and the
enthusiasm he has for two wheels, is why we do what we do. The laughs, smiles, and
stories are things us filthy dirtbikers all bond over, so thank you WLF Enduro and
Luke for designing DROP 004.
We are now onto DROP 004 #fmfthedrop and we can’t tell you how much fun we are
having with these artists’ projects and want to thank you for sticking with us on
this journey, because we are all one big FAMILY MOTO FIRST!
Until next round, keep it on two and have FUN twisting that throttle!
Thanks
Don Emler, Jr.
craigathan404
2/26/2019 6:02 PM
Honestly kinda disappointed with this one. The first drop was sweet, extra goodies and a license plate frame.
Drop 004 had the t shirt and a little Fmf pin. I kinda feel like I got scammed on that one lol.