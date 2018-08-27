FMF GROUND BREAKING P.A.C.H SYSTEM





From time to time an innovation redefines our world.

A life changing breakthrough.

After days, possibly weeks of extensive exploration, research and development, the minds at FMF are thrilled usher in a new era wearable technology. At last, IT’S HERE and AVAILABLE NOW!





This is…

THE PACH! (POSITIONAL AND CHANGEABLE HOOK AND LOOP SYSTEM)

The PACH will completely change your program. Just ask Aaron Plessinger why he has a dominate the 250 Class going 1-1 all season and taking the 2018 Championships….it’s that PACH CONFIDENCE, Baby!

Visit www.fmfracing.com and get your PACH system today!

Disclaimer: This is a real product and no it won’t make you rip like AP.

Take a look at the video here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMA8GKV2E1Y





About FMF Racing:

Established in 1973, FMF Racing is one of the most dominant and influential brands in the world of Off-Road Motocross Racing. Founded by Don Emler in his Hawthorne, CA garage, the brand’s steadfast dedication to supporting the sport, along with its athletes and partners, has earned the respect and loyalty of industry consumers and insiders. From cutting-edge design to efficient manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, operations and distribution, FMF strives to elevate performance in every facet of the business. FMF Racing’s iconic red-and-yellow logo is still fueling the growth and passion for the sport of motocross more than 45 years later. The family-owned and operated company also features top level world-class race teams that continue to dominate the podium at events around the globe. For more information, visit www.fmfracing.com.