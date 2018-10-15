Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

FLY Racing Unveils Special Edition Lite Hydrogen Color At Monster Energy Cup

Inspired by winners who want to reach the finish line in a style all their own

FLY Racing USA
10/15/2018 8:00 AM

FLY Racing is proud of our athletes who raced Las Vegas over the weekend in our Special Edition Seafoam/Port Lite Hydrogen gear.

SE Seafoam/Port

Lite Hydrogen delivers unparalleled lightweight performance, comfort, and flexibility.

FLY Racing's goal has always been to create the lightest, most breathable racewear with an athletic tailored fit. The new Lite Hydrogen race pant is 4.8 ounces lighter than last year’s pant and each panel has been carefully analyzed to ensure that the rider has maximum flexibility, breathability, and support where needed. 

Lite Hydrogen: the original lightweight, minimalist racewear.

Check out the gear HERE

