FLY Racing Unveils 2019.5 Spring Mesh Collection

When the heat cranks up, FLY Racing’s ultra-breathable Kinetic Mesh Racewear keeps you cool on the hottest summer days.

Utilizing ventilated dual-mesh construction, Kinetic Mesh flows air but filters dirt. Coupled with dynamic multi-directional stretch-rib paneling for flexibility and a ratcheting closure system on the pants for a secure fit, Kinetic Mesh is meticulously tested and researched for maximum rider comfort.

Worn and supported by top Supercross athletes like Blake Baggett and Zach Osborne to GNCC greats like Thad Duvall and Trevor Bollinger, Kinetic Mesh is tried and true from the stadium to the backwoods.



