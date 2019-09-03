Toggle

Ah, we thought we spied some new Fly gear on Justin Brayton during Daytona's press day. See what else Fly has up their sleeves.

PRESS RELEASE

FLY Racing Unveils 2019.5 Spring Mesh Collection

Vital MX member FLY Racing USA 50233 FLY Racing USA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50233/avatar/c50_FLY_F_wing_1452104329.jpg?1452104297 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FLY-Racing-USA,50233/all 01/06/16 1

FLY Racing USA
3/9/2019 8:00 AM

When the heat cranks up, FLY Racing’s ultra-breathable Kinetic Mesh Racewear keeps you cool on the hottest summer days.

Utilizing ventilated dual-mesh construction, Kinetic Mesh flows air but filters dirt. Coupled with dynamic multi-directional stretch-rib paneling for flexibility and a ratcheting closure system on the pants for a secure fit, Kinetic Mesh is meticulously tested and researched for maximum rider comfort.

Worn and supported by top Supercross athletes like Blake Baggett and Zach Osborne to GNCC greats like Thad Duvall and Trevor Bollinger, Kinetic Mesh is tried and true from the stadium to the backwoods.

2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear FLY Racing

2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Jerseys
2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Pants

2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear (Shield, Noiz, Rockstar)

Blake Baggett, 2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Shield Racewear

Justin Brayton, 2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Shield Racewear

Zach Osborne, 2019.5 Kinetic Mesh Rockstar Racewear

Click here to learn more!

Related: Fly Racing Insta Hub
Fly Racing Insta Hub
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest