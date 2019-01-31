FLY Racing Unveils a New Standard In Helmet Protection

FLY Racing is proud to present the all new Formula helmet, one of the most advanced motocross helmets ever created after years of collaborated research and design with industry leading doctors, scientists, and physicists from around the world.

Most traditional helmets only provide protection from a very narrow range of impact scenarios. FLY Racing’s goal with the Formula was to go beyond this and provide superior head protection from the widest possible range of potential real-world impacts. The result is a technologically advanced helmet engineered with an inside-out philosophy. Utilizing a fine-tuned ecosystem of structural designs and energy mitigating materials, the Formula will redefine helmet performance and safety expectations.

Tested under rigorous scientific standards that replicate real world conditions, the Formula outperformed all helmets tested in both high velocity impact crashes as well as forces created by rotational and low speed impacts.

Adaptive Impact System (AIS)

FLY Racing’s Formula Helmet is the absolute in total head protection. The Adaptive Impact System (AIS) is a high-performance ecosystem of structural design and energy mitigating materials.

Each layer of the AIS from RHEON enhanced Energy Cells, to the Dual-density EPS liner, and the 12k carbon fiber shell, was carefully fine-tuned to achieve the goal of creating the highest performing helmet possible.