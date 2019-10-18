FLY Racing Releases LE Lite Racewear

BOISE, Idaho — FLY Racing is proud to unveil the latest colorway for their Lite Racewear built specifically for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup. This Limited Edition Coral gear is a unique palette of colors built on our incredibly popular lightweight jersey, pant, and glove combo, raced in by top athletes across the world.

Lite Jerseys features:

- Laser-cut perforations help dissipate heat

- Zero-cuff arm openings with reinforced mesh gussets provide unrestrictive mobility and a comfortable fit

- Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat

- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

- Low profile multi-directional tagless mesh collar

- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

- Athletic fit: fits close to the body with minimal excess





Lite Pants features:

- Lightweight minimalist design

- Multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility

- Mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg

- Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band

- Stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement

- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching

- The Boa® System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability

- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards

- Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body

- Exclusive zipper lock system for a secure fit

- Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability





Lite Gloves features:

- Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel

- Single-layer perforated palm for improved airflow and a lightweight feel

- Spandex mesh finger sidewall and gusset for improved air flow and lightweight feel

- Reinforced double layer thumb

- Silicone finger grippers

- Athletic fit that fits close to the hand with minimal excess





Check out the promo video here:





For more information about FLY Racing, visit https://www.flyracing.com.



