PRESS RELEASE

FLY Racing Releases LE Lite Racewear

GD2
10/18/2019 1:41 PM

FLY Racing Releases LE Lite Racewear

BOISE, Idaho — FLY Racing is proud to unveil the latest colorway for their Lite Racewear built specifically for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup. This Limited Edition Coral gear is a unique palette of colors built on our incredibly popular lightweight jersey, pant, and glove combo, raced in by top athletes across the world.

Lite Jerseys features:

- Laser-cut perforations help dissipate heat
- Zero-cuff arm openings with reinforced mesh gussets provide unrestrictive mobility and a comfortable fit
- Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

- Low profile multi-directional tagless mesh collar
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Athletic fit: fits close to the body with minimal excess


Lite Pants features:

- Lightweight minimalist design
- Multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility
- Mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg
- Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band
- Stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- The Boa® System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards
- Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body
- Exclusive zipper lock system for a secure fit
- Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability


Lite Gloves features:

- Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel
- Single-layer perforated palm for improved airflow and a lightweight feel
- Spandex mesh finger sidewall and gusset for improved air flow and lightweight feel
- Reinforced double layer thumb
- Silicone finger grippers
- Athletic fit that fits close to the hand with minimal excess


Check out the promo video here: 

 


For more information about FLY Racing, visit https://www.flyracing.com.



