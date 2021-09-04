FLY Racing Launches 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh Gear

April 9, 2021 – FLY Racing’s new 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh gear is launching today! Look below for all of the details on the gear as well as the launch video.



Jersey

Sizes: Youth Small - 2X Large

Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar

$38.95 MSRP

Performance

- Tagless comfort-stretch collar

- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

Construction

- Integrated dual-mesh construction allow massive airflow and filters out dirt

- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

FIT

- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

Pants

Sizes: 22 - 40

Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar

$119.95 MSRP

Performance

- Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation

- Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility

- Internal pocket inside the waistband

Construction

- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation

- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching

- Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow

FIT

- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards

- Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body

- Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

- FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit

