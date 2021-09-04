Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

FLY Racing Launches 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh Gear

GD2
4/9/2021 10:13 AM

FLY Racing Launches 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh Gear

April 9, 2021 – FLY Racing’s new 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh gear is launching today! Look below for all of the details on the gear as well as the launch video.

For more info, visit FlyRacing.com.

 

Jersey

Sizes: Youth Small - 2X Large
Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar
$38.95 MSRP

Performance
- Tagless comfort-stretch collar
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

Construction
- Integrated dual-mesh construction allow massive airflow and filters out dirt
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

FIT
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

Pants

Sizes: 22 - 40

Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar

$119.95 MSRP 

Performance
- Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation
- Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility
- Internal pocket inside the waistband

Construction
- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow

FIT
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards
- Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body
- Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
- FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit

For more info, visit FlyRacing.com.

