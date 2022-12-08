FLY Racing Announces 2023 Moto Collection

August 12th, 2022 – FLY Racing has taken another step forward in performance and styling. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet, the 2023 line offers all new products like the Revel Lite Roost Guard but also made subtle improvements to products you have come to know and love. The perfect combination of innovation, durability, and performance may not exist, but FLY Racing will continue to seek it. Our motto is fearless pursuit and FLY Racing’s 2023 line lives up to that approach.

As always, more information is available at FLYRacing.com.

HELMETS - Formula Carbon ($699.95), Formula CC ($499.95), Formula CP (259.95), Kinetic ($139.95)

FLY Racing’s history is steeped in the development and performance of helmets. With the revolutionary Formula helmet family leading the way, technology has been taken to the next level. The Formula’s Adaptive Impact System (AIS) whose high-performance ecosystem of structural designs and energy mitigating materials — including RHEON, a leading- edge viscoelastic material — is fine-tuned to greatly improve impact management over traditional helmets. Coupled with one of the best selling helmets in history, the Kinetic, FLY Racing’s helmet lineup is unmatched throughout the powersports landscape. When it’s time to make your next helmet selection, use your head and choose FLY Racing.

FLY Racing is proud to present the all new Formula helmet, one of the most advanced motocross helmets ever created. Tested on the most advanced equip- ment in the world, the Formula helmets over all per- formance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. This technologically advanced helmet redefines helmet performance and safety expectations.

The Formula’s Adaptive Impact System (AIS) is the re- sult of years of collaborated research and design with industry leading doctors, scientists, and physicists from around the world. AIS is a high-performance ecosystem of structural design and energy mitigating materials. Each layer from Energy Cells, to the dual-density EPS liner, and the 12k carbon fiber shell, was carefully fine- tuned to achieve superior head protection from the widest possible range of real-world impacts.

GOGGLES - Zone Pro ($69.95), Zone ($39.95), Focus ($23.95), Focus Sand ($29.95)

The future is clear when seen through the lens of a FLY Racing goggle. Featuring the Zone Pro, Zone, and Focus models, every performance need is met for both youth and adult sizes. Multiple colors of frames, straps, with interchangeable lenses allow you to customize your look. Whether you’re racing supercross against the world’s best or just riding with your buddies, FLY Racing has the perfect goggle for every level.

EVO RACEWEAR - Jersey ($59.95), Pant ($199.95)

A mainstay in the FLY Racing lineup for over a decade, EVO-DST features Durable Stretch Technology, combining freedom of movement but never compromising on durability. With a low profile cut, EVO-DST is the choice of our professional Supercross and Motocross riders while also suiting the needs of many off-road racers, too. When you need the absolute best, choose EVO-DST.

LITE RACEWEAR - Jersey ($49.95), Pant ($179.95)

Lightweight, high-performance gear is synonymous with the Lite line of racewear. The Lite line is a look to the future, changing the game when it comes to performance expectation. With the BOA system strategically located on the front of the pant, the closure system has never been more functional. The Lite pant features a 4 way stretch material, making it one of the lightest performance pants ever created. Never before has a motocross line been so devoted to pure performance.

WOMEN'S LITE RACEWEAR - Jersey ($39.95), Pant ($159.95)

Women who want true performance finally have a line that delivers. Women’s Lite is purpose built with stretch performance in the pant and mesh paneling in the jersey. The days of compromising fit are over, there is simply no reason to settle for anything less than the perfect choice for women.

KINETIC RACEWEAR - Jersey ($39.95), Rockstar Jersey ($41.95), Pant ($129.95), Rockstar Pant ($139.95)

The Kinetic line has always been leaned on as the workhorse for FLY Racing. Asked to do virtually everything, the standard Kinetic line has won supercross races while the vented Kinetic Mesh version has won brutally hot outdoor nationals. From moto to off-road, the Kinetic pant can answer every ask. With 900D materials used throughout, the Kinetic pant is built to last. The list of features leaves no doubt that this pant is also performance minded. Simply put, the Kinetic pant is unmatched in the mid-level price point.

KINETIC MESH RACEWEAR - Jersey ($39.95), Rockstar Jersey ($41.95), Pant ($129.95), Rockstar Pant ($139.95)

Summer is hot but that doesn’t mean you have to be. Stay cool with the superior breathability of Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow while filtering out dirt. Used by our professional motocross racers and off-road warriors, too, Kinetic Mesh is the first choice in ventilated racewear. With the tried-and-true Kinetic cut, Kinetic Mesh is the cool younger brother to the original.

F-16 RIDING GEAR - Jersey ($29.95), Pant ($89.95)

The F-16 line is a simple yet classy look built with a material construction that’s lightweight and ready for fun. The F-16 line is entry level on price but outperforms every step of the way.

WOMEN'S F-16 RIDING GEAR - Jersey ($29.95), Pant ($89.95)

FLY Racing is the leader in women’s apparel and F-16 is a big part of that. No matter the budget or the ask, FLY Racing has a purpose built line for every need. The Women’s F-16 line is a top choice for women that want to ride and for good reason.

GLOVES - EVO DST ($39.95), Pro Lite ($29.95), Lite ($24.95), Women's Lite ($24.95), Kinetic ($29.95), Mesh ($26.95), F-16 ($24.95), Windproof ($29.95), Media (26.95), Patrol XC ($49.95), Patrol XC Lite ($29.95), Title ($59.95), Title Heated ($159.95), Boundary ($49.95)

With options ranging from lightweight and minimalist to padded style with a comfortable secure fit, FLY Racing’s glove range is the widest in the market. Warm weather, cold weather, racing indoors or out, there is always a glove with your needs in mind.

PATROL - Jackets, Vests, Jerseys, Pants, Hydro Packs

FLY Racing’s Patrol has been the off-road staple of the line for over a decade. While the ride can be unpredictable, the versatility of your gear shouldn’t be. Whether winding through single track trails or grabbing a gear across the open desert, Patrol will keep you comfortable and overdeliver on performance. Wherever your ride may roam, Patrol is ready for the challenge.

BOOTS - FR5 ($249.95), Maverik ($159.95), Maverik Enduro ($159.95)

Boots are a vital piece in every gear bag. Whether racing at the highest levels or on a weekend trail ride, you demand coverage and protection that keeps you in control. Step into fit, style and comfort with FLY Racing boots.

PROTECTION - Roost Guards, Padded Suits, Vests, Compression Shorts, Kidney Belts, Guards, Under Layers

FLY Racing has always strived to help protect riders, regardless of where and how they ride. With an ever-growing range, riders of every age can ride confidently knowing they are wearing the best protection available. From extra-large sizes down to pee-wee’s, FLY Racing has the perfect fit to keep the whole family protected.

YOUTH - Protection, Helmets, Goggles, Jersey, Pants, Boots

FLY Racing’s Youth line is growing as fast as the riders that wear it. There is no compromise when it comes to our Youth line. It’s built with the same innovation that we apply to every product in the FLY line-up. Whether it’s your first time riding or if vying for an amateur national championship, FLY Racing has you dialed.