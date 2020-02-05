FITE Announces Inaugural Moto FITE Klub Event Featuring Travis Pastrana, Ryan Villopoto, and More

New York, NY – May 1, 2020 - FITE announced today its newest iteration to the streaming combat sports platform, Moto FITE Klub. The event will take place at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, May 12th at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT exclusively on FITE Pay Per View. Moto FITE Klub, will feature the world’s biggest names in motocross and Supercross motorcycle racing, including Ryan Villopoto, Mike Alessi, Damon Bradshaw, Broc Glover, Jeff Stanton, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Sipes, Jake Weimer, Ivan Tedesco and Kevin Windham.

You can purchase the event here.

The first of its kind, Moto FITE Klub will feature match racing to determine the baddest dude in the world during this trying time and while the racing will be unparalleled, the charitable component will be equally as strong.

Moto FITE Klub will partner with a number of charities, including the good folks at Road to Recovery, Goggles for Docs, and many more. Whatever we can do to fight the good fight, we will do.

“We want to use this event as an opportunity to entertain sports fans and give back to some amazing charities,” said nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto. “This is an eclectic group of individuals that want to make the most of this time and provide for others, so I encourage you to purchase this event for a number of reasons.”

The live May 12th PPV event will be preceded on Monday, May 11th at 7pm ET with the Moto FITE Klub Rider Roundtable discussion with all of the riders discussing the history of the sport and what fans can expect when they reignite decades old rivalries on the track. This Roundtable event will be available for free on FITE.

This is the sport that will reignite the world of entertainment. Be a part of it. For more information and to order, click here: Moto FITE Klub Event Page.

About FITE

FITE is the global streaming platform for sports featuring over 1,000 events per year. FITE is available globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, Netrange, Hisense/Vidaa and 7,000 models of TVs, and streams premier sporting events to its 2.5M registered viewers. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Become a FITE affiliate – free to join. Follow FITE on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.