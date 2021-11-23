EKS BRAND Updates the Lucid Goggle for 2022

The Lucid goggle is available in 16 new colorways which includes 8 Lucid Stripes colors, 3 Lucid TPR Metal colors, 3 Lucid TPR Matte colors and 2 Lucid Racer Pack goggles.

The recently launched LUCID goggle is a massive hit with our racers and riders alike. It is created from over 35 years of R&D, experience, passion, and evolution in the goggle business. As the world evolves, so does clear vision and the need to see in the most demanding situations. The LUCID goggle pushes vision and goggle function to the maximum with its incredible XDO (Xtreme Definition Optics) lens technology. The XDO lens is injection molded from the highest quality impact-resistant polycarbonate material for zero visual distortion.

A rugged DYAD rigid outer frame holds the lens in place and creates the ultimate seal for defense against flying debris and heavy roost. The outer frame is double-injected to a soft inner frame made from our exclusive POLYFLEX face-forming material. This allows the inner frame to form to varying face shapes creating the best seal and fit while eliminating any pressure points. The LUCID goggle includes a detachable low-profile vented nose shield for added protection.

The LUCID WAVELATCH is an innovative lens locking system that keeps the XDO injected lens secure and sealed tight. It allows the rider to quickly swap out their lens to another tinted lens or Zip-Off system with just the slide of their thumb. Easy and quick!

Our new and improved 3D molded, 20mm thick, multilayer face foam creates an unmatched fit for nearly every face shape. The multi-stage foam, along with our innovative molded moisture channel, keeps the sweat from dripping or splashing onto the goggle lens. The FLOAIR moisture channel allows “sweat” to run down the sides of the frame rather than into your eyes.

The LUCID goggle offers one of the widest fields of view available in a goggle. It also allows the goggle to utilize a class-leading 45mm extra-tall roll-off system for absolute clear vision on the ugliest of days.

The FORCEFIT outrigger features a large 45mm ultra-wide woven strap with silicone traction control that maintains proper goggle tension for a comfortable and secure fit.

Features at a glance:

- Rugged DYAD frame, double-injected to our race proven POLYFLEX face-forming inner frame

- FLOAIR ventilation system with moisture channel

- Updated 20mm thick, 3D molded, multi-stage face foam and sweat wicking fleece

- FORCEFIT outrigger system

- 45mm ultra-wide woven strap with silicone traction control

- XDO [Xtreme Definition Optics]

- WAVELATCH quick-change lens locking system

- XDO injection molded lens with hard coat & anti-fog treatment

- Integrated tear-off posts

- Ultra-wide field of view accepts 45mm Zip-Off film system

- Detachable vented nose shield

“This has been an amazing year for us and the Lucid goggle! Our racers and riders love the new goggle and our innovative and exclusive features, comments Rich Taylor, Founder and owner of EKS BRAND. We have been developing high-end goggles at an affordable price since we started the company over 12 years ago and with the Lucid goggle we continued that tradition. We never want to compromise our products' quality, so we poured our heart and soul into this goggle and continue to improve it. We have worked on this project for over three years, and through rigorous R&D, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing efficiencies, we feel we have developed the most technologically advanced goggle available. We could not be more excited to see our customers RIDE and WIN in the new LUCID goggle.

For more information, please contact EKS BRAND Goggles or visit one of our Dealers.




