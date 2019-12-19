Dylan Ferrandis Inducted Into Yamaha Wall Of Champions





Yamaha Celebrates 2019 Wall of Champions Inductees



Yamaha bLU cRU Riders Honored for Racing Accomplishments

MARIETTA, Ga. – December 19, 2019 – Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, continued its storied tradition of recognizing Yamaha bLU cRU racers who won motorsports championships during a special Wall of Champions ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 18. With more than 150 Yamaha employees in attendance, the company honored eight inductees who won professional championships in the 2019 racing season while competing with a Yamaha motorcycle, ATV, or Side-by-Side (SxS).

“This year was an exciting one for the Yamaha bLU cRU. Boasting multiple championships and podium appearances, we are thrilled to welcome these racers to the 2019 Wall of Champions,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “The Yamaha Wall of Champions not only represents the success of these talented riders and drivers, it showcases our commitment to racing and producing world-class products. From all of us at Yamaha, congratulations to the 2019 Wall of Champions inductees. Thank you for representing Yamaha with professionalism and competitive enthusiasm.”

The inductees received copies of their honorary plaques that will be added to the Wall of Champions, which commemorates the accomplishments of past and present champions, soon to be located at the Yamaha Motorsports office in Marietta, Georgia. The list of 2019 inductees includes the following champions:

Dylan Ferrandis – 2019 AMA 250 Supercross West Champion

Earning his first career Supercross win in Seattle this season, Dylan Ferrandis secured three victories on his way to the 2019 AMA 250 Supercross West Championship. As part of the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team and racing on the Yamaha YZ250F, Ferrandis backed up his Supercross success with nine moto wins and four overall victories in the AMA 250 Motocross National Championship.

Cameron Beaubier – 2019 FIM/AMA MotoAmerica Superbike Champion

Riding the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Factory Racing YZF-R1, Cameron Beaubier battled hard to earn the 2019 FIM/AMA MotoAmerica Superbike championship. Beaubier won six races during the series, including the nail-biting championship-deciding final race at Barber Motorsports Park. With his achievement there, Beaubier became a four-time MotoAmerica Superbike champion.

Cory Texter – 2019 American Flat Track (AFT) Production Twins Champion

It was a banner year for Cory Texter, who rode his G&G Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT to the top spot in the 2019 AFT Production Twins championship. After winning the first three races in the series in dominant fashion, Texter rode smart to bring the championship title home to Yamaha.

Walker Fowler – 2019 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) XC1 Pro ATV Champion

Reigning GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion, Walker Fowler earned his fifth-straight title and the $10,000 Yamaha bLU cRU championship bonus. On his WFR GBC Fly Racing-backed Yamaha YFZ450R, Walker earned a 79-point lead with nine first-place finishes. Additionally, Fowler made history winning his 50th XC1 Pro ATV race at round seven of the series, ending the season with a total of 54 wins and as the third-most winningest GNCC ATV racer.

Traci Pickens – 2019 GNCC WXC ATV Champion

Traci Pickens added to her all-time leading women’s ATV racing record with her 12th GNCC WXC championship. Aboard her GBC Motorsports Fly Racing Yamaha YFZ450R, Pickens completed the season with seven first-place finishes. Beating out all contenders – male and female – Pickens was awarded GNCC’s ATV Rider of the Year for 2019, as well as AMA’s ATV Athlete of the Year.

CJ Greaves – 2019 Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Midwest Pro Stock SxS Champion

CJ Greaves captured the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Midwest championship and the $15,000 Yamaha bLU cRU bonus in the Pro Stock SxS class with his Monster Energy Maxxis Yamalube GYTR Greaves Motorsports Yamaha YXZ1000R. Racing the pure sport Yamaha in dominating fashion with an undefeated season, this is CJ’s third SxS championship.

Robert Stout – 2019 Production 1000 Lucas Oil Off-Road Champion

Robert Stout earned the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series championship in the Production 1000 SxS class with his Magic Dry Yawpower Yamaha YXZ1000R, receiving the $15,000 Yamaha bLU cRU racing bonus.

Scott Wasz – 2019 Chasing the Triple by SXS Sports Pro Stock Champion

Featuring ice, short course, and cross-country SxS racing, Scott Wasz took the number one plate in the Pro Stock class with his Dirt Syndicates Yamaha YXZ1000R. Wasz won the first and second rounds of the series, and although finishing fourth during the final race, was still able to earn his first major SxS championship.

For more information about the Yamaha bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements for motorcycle, ATV, and SxS racing, visit YamahabLUcRU.com. For details regarding all Yamaha products, visit YamahaMotorsports.com.

