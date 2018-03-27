Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Dual-Stage ProX Air Filter Free with Wiseco Powersports Product Purchase

Purchase any Wiseco Powersports product(s) with a subtotal of $250 or more between March 21st 2018 and May 31st 2018, and receive a ProX air filter FREE by mail-in rebate! Just follow the redemption process outlined below.

GD2
3/27/2018 6:40 AM

ProX air filters feature dual-stage bonded foam, to capture dirt and debris, from coarse to fine. The thick, flat sealing ring provides a proper seat on the air box, to keep everything but air out. ProX air filters optimize air flow and protection in one package.

How to Redeem Your Free ProX Air Filter:

  • Purchase Wiseco Powersports product subtotaling $250 or more between March 21st 2018 and May 31st 2018.
  • Download the rebate form here.
  • Complete the form and include a copy of your receipt showing the seller's name/company and selling price(s), and the product serial number(s). 
  • Cut out the barcode label(s) on the side of the box with the Wiseco part number(s) and mail in with your redemption form 
  • Mail completed form and copy of receipt to:

Wiseco Performance Products

Attn: ProX Air Filter Rebate

7201 Industrial Park Blvd.

Mentor, Ohio  44060


You will receive your free air filter in 4-6 weeks.

Wiseco.com


