Dual-Stage ProX Air Filter Free with Wiseco Powersports Product Purchase

Purchase any Wiseco Powersports product(s) with a subtotal of $250 or more between March 21st 2018 and May 31st 2018, and receive a ProX air filter FREE by mail-in rebate! Just follow the redemption process outlined below.
ProX air filters feature dual-stage bonded foam, to capture dirt and debris, from coarse to fine. The thick, flat sealing ring provides a proper seat on the air box, to keep everything but air out. ProX air filters optimize air flow and protection in one package.
How to Redeem Your Free ProX Air Filter:
Wiseco Performance Products
Attn: ProX Air Filter Rebate
7201 Industrial Park Blvd.
Mentor, Ohio 44060
You will receive your free air filter in 4-6 weeks.