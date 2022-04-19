Driven to Ride | Part 1 - MotoSport.com

Portland, OR (April. 11, 2022) – MotoSport.com releases the first episode of a three-part series entitled Driven to Ride which takes a professional two-wheel racer out of their chosen discipline and challenges them outside their comfort zone.

Riders of all skill levels can use the advice and expertise of a certified coach with the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) especially when stepping outside their comfort zone and trying a type of riding just a bit different than their normal routine. The MotoSport.com produced video series Driven to Ride takes professional two-wheeled athletes and challenges them to ride something new and different with extraordinary results.

“You may think just because a rider excels on the Motocross track, he or she automatically rips on an off-road trail and vice versa,” said Scott Huddleston, Vice President and General Manager of MotoSport. “But we know that isn’t true. So, we wanted to show regardless of skill level, all riders need some level of coaching to excel in different forms of dirt bike riding.”

Join us as we follow professional racers from one form of two-wheel racing become beginner riders in a discipline outside their comfort zone. With the assistance of an USMCA coach, these athletes learn a new way to ride thus demonstrating that regardless of your riding ability or discipline, everyone can benefit from coaching.

In episode 1 of Driven to Ride, Prestin Raines, professional GNCC racer, challenges herself and tests her abilities on the Motocross track at Club MX. With the help of USMCA coach Hayden Justice, Raines refines and improve her riding skills and then applies what she’s learned on the Motocross track to help her become a better off-road racer.

“I think audiences, whether they ride or not, will be pulled into the journey of a professional athlete suddenly looking no better than the rest of us who then slowly applies the given instruction and learns in many respects how to ride again, for the first time.” Huddleston said.

“We hope this resonates and gets the weekend warrior and those looking to start riding a little encouragement to find a USMCA coach in their area and get out and ride.” Coaching and proper technique is important to become a better rider which is why MotoSport.com has partnered with USMCA to help riders of all skill levels find the right coach.

The right coach or trainer can unlock that next level of mastery for a beginner or help a professional find that extra tenth of a second. Becoming better riders makes riding more fun and having fun keeps us Driven to Ride.

Stay tuned for future episodes of the Driven to Ride series throughout 2022.