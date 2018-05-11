CycleTrader / Rock River Yamaha Announces 2019 Roster

November 5th, 2018 – The CycleTrader | Rock River | Yamaha team heads into the upcoming season with a mixture of new and familiar faces alike. The team had a successful campaign throughout 2018, both indoors and out, helping riders to achieve some of their personal bests and career firsts along the way. For 2019, the CycleTrader |Rock River | Yamaha team will feature Matt Bisceglia as the premier class rider in both Monster Energy Supercross. In the 250 class, Brandon Hartranft returns to represent the CycleTrader | Rock River | Yamaha team in the 250SX East division for the second consecutive year while Jacob Hayes is set to contest the 250SX West division in his first season with the team. After Supercross, both Hayes and Hartranft will make the switch to outdoors and contest the entirety of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series in the 250 class.

Matt Bisceglia debuted on the professional scene back in 2014 and earned the honor of AMA Pro Motocross Series Rookie of the Year. After scoring a multitude of top ten finishes along the course of the next few years, as well as a couple of podium finishes, Bisceglia moved up to the 450 class and immediately began to log results with a top ten result. The Texas native has shown what he can do in recent seasons given the right opportunity and we’re excited at the prospective results that the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season beholds.

Brandon Hartranft had an excellent rookie season with the CycleTrader | Rock River | Yamaha team last year, making his professional debut in Arlington at the seventh round of the Monster Energy Supercross season. The New Jersey native showcased loads of potential throughout the year, collecting a bunch of top ten finishes on his way to an eighth overall in the points standings at the end of the season. Although his rookie campaign in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross was cut short due to injury, Hartranft is eager to conquer the season ahead which starts with the 250SX East Championship. On the opposite coast, Jacob Hayes is coming off a strong season in which he won the AMA Arenacross Championship and although he didn’t contest the entirety of the Pro Motocross series, he proved his mettle at Muddy Creek with an eleventh overall. Hayes is currently competing in the 2018 Australian SX Championship, representing the bLU cRU down under.

The CycleTrader | Rock River | Yamaha team is eagerly anticipating the beginning of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season at the iconic Angel Stadium of Anaheim as it marks the beginning of a new year of racing. All of the hard work and dedication that occurs behind the scenes during the off-season finally pays off as the bikes hit the track for the first time. The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship drops the gate on Saturday, January 5th, 2019.