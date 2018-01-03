Custom MX Gear & Team Wear by KW RaceWear





Click photo to change size and caption





How can I create my own MX Gear & Team Wear?

The process is really simple. Go to www.kwracewear.com and choose the design that you prefer.

There are more than 20 designs to choose from. Here are a few of them:

Click photo to change size and caption





How can I customize my own MX Gear?

Click on your favorite design ad follow these 3 simple steps:

Click photo to change size and caption





How can I order Team Wear?

All MX Gear designs available at www.kwracewear.com can be applied on Softshell Jackets, Vests, Polos and T-Shirts.

To order those contact us at info@kwracewear.com

Click photo to change size and caption





PRICE INFO:

Prices start from:

MX Gear set with name and number $203/169€

T-Shirt $23/18€

Polo $26/20€

Softshell $61/50€

Most of the time we will add your logos for free if you provide them in vector format.

Free worldwide Shipping from $239/199€





If you are interested in anything we talked about above, you are very welcome to enter our website www.kwracewear.com and take a look at all of our products.

Feel free to follow us on social media:

facebook.com/kwracewear

instagram.com/kwracewear

The Only Right Choice of Champions.











