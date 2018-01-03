Custom MX Gear & Team Wear by KW RaceWear

- Home
The process is really simple. Go to www.kwracewear.com and choose the design that you prefer.
There are more than 20 designs to choose from. Here are a few of them:
Click on your favorite design ad follow these 3 simple steps:
All MX Gear designs available at www.kwracewear.com can be applied on Softshell Jackets, Vests, Polos and T-Shirts.
To order those contact us at info@kwracewear.com
Prices start from:
MX Gear set with name and number $203/169€
T-Shirt $23/18€
Polo $26/20€
Softshell $61/50€
Most of the time we will add your logos for free if you provide them in vector format.
Free worldwide Shipping from $239/199€
If you are interested in anything we talked about above, you are very welcome to enter our website www.kwracewear.com and take a look at all of our products.
Feel free to follow us on social media:
