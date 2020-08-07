Could This Be What GASGAS MX Bikes Look Like?

Vital MX: Sure, its cool that legendary extreme enduro racer Taddy Blazusiak is on team GASGAS, but what really caught our eye was the different plastics on the GASGAS EC 300. Our first look at the GASGAS brand going racing since its purchase by the KTM Group was in the first two rounds of the 2020 MXGP series with Standing Construct GASGAS (formerly Standing Construct KTM). From the race photos, it was quite obvious that we were looking at nearly exact KTM 450 SX-Fs, just with red plastics and red frames.

But now, these photos are the first time we are seeing a GASGAS bike with its own plastics, not modeled after KTM, Husqvarna, or the former GASGAS models (which have been bought by Spanish motorcycle maker Rieju). Not that different plastics matter in riding or performance at all, but the cool thing is to see progress being made in KTM AG making GASGAS its own brand of motorcycles with its own identity, and hopefully, different models. Plus, we've heard from plastic companies that molding for bike plastics can be over six figures, so this is no small investment.

GASGAS MOTORCYCLES WELCOME TADDY BLAZUSIAK

MULTI-TIME ERZBERGRODEO, ENDUROCROSS AND SUPERENDURO CHAMPION TO LEAD GASGAS MOTORCYCLES INTO ENDURO COMPETITION

GASGAS Motorcycles are proud to officially welcome Taddy Blazusiak as their lead enduro rider with the Polish extreme and indoor legend embarking on a new chapter of his career aboard GASGAS EC 300 and EC 350F machinery.

Bringing a wealth of enduro experience to the brand, Blazusiak will compete as a GASGAS Factory Racing rider contesting the WESS Enduro World Championship and FIM SuperEnduro World Championship.

A rider who needs little introduction, the 37-year-old Polish star has enjoyed a hugely decorated career to date, known the world over for his fully committed riding style and love of competition. As a six-time FIM SuperEnduro World Champion, five-time AMA EnduroCross Champion, five-time Red Bull Erzbergrodeo winner, along with having four X-Games Gold medals and a Red Bull Last Man Standing victory to his credit, Taddy has firmly cemented himself as one of the sport’s greatest athletes.

Returning to top-flight competition in 2018 following a short career break, Blazusiak has shown that his competitive spirit remains as strong as ever. Finishing the 2019 WESS Enduro World Championship in fourth, while placing as runner-up in both the 2019 AMA EnduroCross Championship and 2020 SuperEnduro World Championship, Taddy remains a formidable competitor no matter what discipline or where in the world he lines up to compete. Motivated to establish GASGAS Motorcycles at the fore of enduro competition both indoors and out, Taddy is eager to begin this new and exciting era of his career.

For extreme enduro competition Taddy will ride the EC 300 and compete on the EC 350F for classic enduro and indoor events. Utilizing the GASGAS trial range, he will also use the TXT RACING 300 as part of his training program. Taddy will make his first outing with GASGAS at the start of the 2020 WESS Enduro World Championship.





Taddy Blazusiak: “This is a really cool and exciting change in my career, the start of a new chapter for me. It’s an honor to lead the GASGAS brand back into enduro and I really want to do everyone proud. By joining this project from the beginning, I feel like I can really help to bring some value by using my experience to develop the bike and to show people what we are all about. There’s a freshness and a lot of energy about everything and I’m excited for people to see what we’ve been working on. Everyone that knows me knows how competitive I am, racing in new colors definitely makes me more determined to challenge for more race wins. Being a GASGAS rider means I get to race their exciting new enduro models as well as train on their amazing trial machines. Before I began competing in enduro, my trial career started with GASGAS. I won the European Trial Championship with them in 2004, so it’s very important to me to create something special now. Trial is still a big part of my life, the perfect way to prepare for the WESS Enduro World Championship. I’m already enjoying riding my TXT RACING 300 and know that I have the best bike available to sharpen my skills. Although this year has been different because of coronavirus, I do feel ready to get back racing. I’m really looking forward to returning to competition as a GASGAS rider.”

Robert Jonas – VP Motorsports Offroad: “For a brand like GASGAS there is no better rider than Taddy Blazusiak to lead it back into enduro competition. Taddy needs little introduction, his many successes say everything needed about his determination, professionalism and drive. While it is no secret that Taddy is now one of enduro’s more senior racers his experience and focus, and his want to keep pushing both himself and those around him to be the very best they can be, will be invaluable to GASGAS during the first steps of the enduro program. Both in competition and when involved in development and testing, Taddy will bring a huge amount to GASGAS and we are sure he’ll play a central role in driving the brand forward in the years ahead.”