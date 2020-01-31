Colton Facciotti to Open Suspension Shop in Gopher Dunes' Facility

January 30, 2020 - Superior Suspension Settings (SSS) is extremely excited to welcome Colton Facciotti as an authorized suspension dealer, technician and test rider.

Colton, who retired from professional racing in 2019 after claiming his 6th MX1 National Championship, began working with SSS at Blackfoot Yamaha in 2007. Colton and Joe Skidd, Owner of SSS, immediately developed a strong working relationship and went on to win all 6 of Colton’s National Championships together aboard SSS suspension. “Colton has a rare ability to feel things on a motorcycle that not many riders can, and then translate that into valuable feedback that allows us to improve the suspension settings,” explained Joe Skidd. “Colton’s racing experience, testing ability and technical skills will be a tremendous asset to SSS and our customers moving forward,” continued Joe.

With strong ties to Gopher Dunes and the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team, Colton will operate his SSS authorized dealership out of the Gopher Dunes shop in Courtland, Ontario, where he will provide onsite suspension sales and servicing, including the new intermediate revalve package. “The Intermediate revalve package is a new service level that we’ve developed to cover the needs of a wide range of riders at a very competitive price point. Riders who are thinking about suspension upgrades will be happy to find the intermediate revalve package very effective and affordable,” explained Colton. Joe will remain the lead technician, providing suspension servicing and Pro revalve packages out of the SSS headquarters in Frankford, Ontario.

In addition to opening the SSS suspension dealership, Colton will work closely with the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team as a test rider, trackside support technician and technical director for the team at the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown events. “I think this is the perfect career path for Colton now that he is retired from professional racing” stated Derek Schuster, of Gopher Dunes and Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team Principal. “Colton has a unique gift when it comes to bike setup and suspension knowledge so I think it will be a natural transition that allows him to stay involved in the sport while making an impact on the next generation of riders. My vision has always been to make Gopher Dunes a one stop facility to cover all motorcycle and off road recreational needs and this venture gets us one step closer to achieving that goal.” added Derek.

To reach Colton regarding your suspension needs you can reach him at 1-604-250-2569, colt@superiorse3ngs.com, or stop by the shop at Gopher Dunes 4385 Hwy 59 RR1 Courtland, ON N0J 1E0.

Also make sure to check out the all new website for Superior Suspension Settings at www.superiorsettings.com.