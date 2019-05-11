Cody Webb to FactoryONE Sherco Racing Team

Spring Branch, TX - FactoryONE Sherco is proud to welcome Cody Webb to the FactoryONE Sherco Enduro team. The Californian recently signed a multi-year agreement to ride the SE 300 Factory Sherco in Hard Enduro, AMA EnduroCross presented by Fox, plus many other prestigious events globally.

“I am super excited about representing Sherco USA. I had a great relationship with them on the trials side in the past, before making the switch to enduro and having more success than I ever imagined. I’m now looking forward to riding with a brand I believe in and promoting the sport of hard enduro and trials. Sherco USA is giving me the opportunity to do what I love most and help achieve my future racing goals.” Said Webb.

Like the majority of top hard enduro racers, Cody got his professional start riding trials, and not just for any team. Cody rode for Ryan Young himself. Beginning when Cody was 15, he joined the Ryan Young Products Trials Team aboard a Sherco. Cody immediately became one of the top stars in trials. In his many years on the team he learned and honed his skills, eventually reaching his goal of becoming the 2010 AMA/NATC Mototrials Champion. “The history we have with Cody could not be denied”, said Ryan Young (himself a 6-time Champion) “it is going to be great having Cody on the team. Like before, all of us here at RYP will be working to help him and the FactoryONE team to achieve their goals. Most of the people Cody worked with when he was 15 are still here, it is like having one of the family come back home!”

Webb’s entry into enduro came in the form of EnduroCross, where he has won three titles. (2014, 2015, and 2017) He is also the 2018 FIM SuperEnduro Champion. In addition to these championships, he’s scored six medals in ESPN’s X-Games. Cody put the Hard Enduro scene on notice in 2016. Arriving at the Red Bull Hare Scramble as a relative unknown, on one of the world’s hardest courses, he finished on the podium in 2nd place, backing it up with a solid 3rd position the following year. He is the first and only American to do so at this prestigious event.

“It is an understatement to say how excited we are to have Cody on team FactoryONE Sherco” said Ron Sallman, team owner. “To have someone of his caliber, well it almost leaves you speechless as his riding speaks for itself. In addition to his riding, we see tremendous value and potential with his engineering background. I am not sure there is a better ambassador for the sport of Hard Enduro than Cody Webb. He will always have a place here at Sherco USA, long after he retires from racing.”

Cody’s first race will be the King of the Motos on February 8th. He will compete in the entire American Hard Enduro series as well as the Kenda Tennessee Knockout and select European hard enduros like Romaniacs and Erzberg. He will also race the full AMA EnduroCross season.

About FactoryONE Sherco:

Team FactoryONE is a multi-time United States AMA championship observed trials team and newly formed enduro team led by some of the top riders in the business. The Trials team is led by 11x AMA Champion Pat Smage (Smah-gee) on the men’s side; and 6x AMA Champion Louise Forsley (fours-lee) on the Women’s side. The trials team consists of 10 riders. The Enduro team is led By Cody Webb and features eight total riders competing in disciplines like Hard Enduro, EnduroCross, GNCC and NEPG



