Christian Craig to Wear Fox Racewear for 2018 Pro Motocross Championship

May 15, 2018 – Irvine, CA – Fox Racing proudly announces a partnership with GEICO Honda rider #32 Christian Craig to wear Fox racewear during his assault on the 2018 AMA 450 Motocross Championship. Christian will fill in at factory Honda on the CRF450R for the entire outdoors series. He will make his debut in Fox at the opening round of the 2018 outdoor series at Hangtown on May 19th

“I think it’s every rider’s dream to wear Fox I’ve actually never put the gear on until a couple of weeks ago and it was kind of surreal. The comfort and style are unlike anything else on the market and I am honored to be able to wear it this summer for outdoors.” – Christian Craig, GEICO Honda

“Connecting with a rider like Christian felt like a great fit for us. His work ethic, family commitment and genuine love of racing falls right in line with our values as a brand. We are looking forward to a great outdoor season with Christian on the 450” – Chris Onstott, Global Sports Marketing Director

For more information, and to view the full range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or visit FoxRacing.com.

About Fox

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

