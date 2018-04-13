Christian Craig to Remain with Team Honda HRC for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

TORRANCE, Calif. (April 12, 2018)– Team Honda HRC is happy to announce that GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig will continue to fill in aboard a factory CRF450R during the AMA Pro Motocross series. With team riders Cole Seely and Ken Roczen both injured, Craig has been riding for the squad since the March 3 Atlanta Supercross, and he rode most of the 2017 AMA Pro Motocross series in a similar role.

Craig will race alongside Roczen, who is planning to make his return to action in the May 19 outdoor season opener at Hangtown in Sacramento, California. On April 11, Roczen underwent a successful 1.5-hour surgery in Vail, Colorado, where Dr. Viola removed the plate and 10 pins that had been applied in his right hand following a February 10 crash at the San Diego Supercross. Over the coming two weeks, the German native intends to begin with light riding before transitioning into full outdoor training and testing.

Seely, who fractured his pelvis and sacrum at the February 24 Tampa Supercross, is still on a non-weight bearing restriction but will be released to begin walking next week with the assistance of crutches. At that point, the Californian will begin more extensive physical therapy with Dr. H. Rey Gubernick (“Dr. G”) in Costa Mesa. Seely will have a follow-up appointment with his physician in one month, and he has a separate appointment on Monday, April 16, for a further evaluation of his right shoulder.

“I’m really happy to continue riding for Team Honda HRC through the outdoor season,” Craig said. “I’ve been on their bike a lot in the last couple seasons and feel really comfortable on it and working with the whole team. They’ve made me feel nothing but welcome since day one. We spent a few days testing up at Zaca Station before Easter, and it went well, so I’m happy to see where we are with the setup right now. I’m excited for the summer and am ready to put in some good results.”

Team Honda HRC Manager Erik Kehoe expressed his appreciation to Craig for his contribution, and to GEICO Honda for their collaboration. “Christian was strong during the outdoors last year and has been riding the 450 really well in supercross, so we’re confident he’ll be able to continue delivering solid results,” Kehoe added. “We’re also excited about Ken’s return; he just had surgery and will begin riding soon. Although he won’t have a ton of time to prepare or test prior to the start of the season, he has maintained his fitness at a peak level throughout his recovery and is eager to return. We look forward to helping him make a smooth comeback. Finally, we really miss Cole, and he has our best wishes as he continues the hard work of returning to his normal good health.”



