Chad Reed to Contest the Ironman Nation with the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team

Brea, CA (August 22, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team announces that multi-time champion Chad Reed will contest the final round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on a Suzuki RM-Z450 this Saturday at the Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.



Reed achieved his greatest success outdoors on a Suzuki while capturing the 2009 AMA 450 Pro Motocross Championship. Those powerful memories were recently renewed when the Australian had the chance to ride a stock 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 during a press event in California. Highly impressed by the RM-Z450, Reed reached out to Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht and asked about testing the race bike at JGRMX’s headquarters in North Carolina. The positive testing experience opened an opportunity for Reed to line up for the Ironman National.



“The opportunity came up last week for me to test the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki RM-Z450,” stated Reed. “I immediately felt comfortable with the bike and team. Although I had not planned to be in ‘race shape’ for another six weeks, it’s an opportunity to get out and do what I absolutely love the most, which is race. I haven’t raced a National in three years, but I have those nervous and excited race feelings to be getting back out there. I’m stoked to help their team and sponsors while a few of their riders are out with injuries. I feel like a kid again getting to ride a factory bike and go racing with a highly motivated crew. I hope to see lots of 22 fans this weekend!”





Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht is excited to work with one of the sport’s most accomplished and popular riders. “Chad Reed is a welcome addition to the team for this weekend. I am very impressed by his testing abilities and professionalism. Chad was almost immediately comfortable on the Suzuki RM-Z450 and looked great. The last National of the series just got a lot more interesting, to say the least! It should be a fun experience for the whole team.”



Chad Reed will be joined by Justin Hill, who is still nursing a bruised knee, in the 450 class, while Enzo Lopes and Jimmy Decotis will contest the 250 class on their Suzuki RM-Z250's. Please be sure to stop by the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team pits on Saturday at Ironman Raceway during the final round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com for more team news.



Photos by John Basher.

