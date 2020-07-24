Broc Tickle to Fill-In for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Aaron Plessinger

July 24th, 2020 – The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team has signed Broc Tickle for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season to fill-in for Aaron Plessinger who continues to focus on his return to full fitness after a training injury last week.

Plessinger dislocated his wrist while training for the upcoming Outdoor season last Tuesday, July 14, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The 2018 250MX Pro Motocross Champion underwent surgery to repair it and quickly began the rehab process, but unfortunately the timeline for recovery could take 12 weeks.

Tickle is eager to make his debut aboard the factory-prepped Yamaha YZ450F at the season opener at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on August 15. The 2011 250SX West Champion brings a lot of experience to the effort and is ready to get rolling with his new team to get some top results in the Outdoor season.

After being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule is action packed with nine rounds starting with the season opener in mid-August in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee and finishes in Pala, California on October 10.

Jim Roach - Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS: “Unfortunately, Aaron was injured last week just as we were ramping up for the start of the motocross season. We are excited to have someone with Broc’s experience on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team and are looking forward to getting the Pro Motocross season started!”

Broc Tickle - Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team: “I’m super excited about this opportunity and grateful to be a part of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team for the outdoor season that starts up here in a couple weeks. For myself, I’m just really looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity, and a good group of people around me. We’ll start off at Loretta’s and build from there.”