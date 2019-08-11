Toggle
Broc Tickle Joins FXR Racing for the 2020 Racing Season 4

11/8/2019 9:00 AM

Broc Tickle Joins FXR Racing for the 2020 Racing Season

Minneapolis, MN – FXR Racing proudly announces a partnership with Broc Tickle to compete in the 2020 AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships. 

Milt Reimer, Owner, Creative Director -Broc is a premiere rider in the 450 class and we are excited for him to join our team. Broc handled himself professionally through a very difficult situation and we’re happy to see him racing. We’ll do everything we can to help him achieve his goals as he begins a fresh start to his career.

Broc Tickle -I’m really excited about joining the FXR family. The brand has made big gains in motocross and I am blown away by the fit and performance of the gear. I am working hard in preparation for my return to racing and I’m excited to have FXR as part of my program.

Tickle will debut his premium FXR Helium and Revo Racewear at Raymond James Stadium, on February 15th.

About FXR Racing

Fueled by passion, FXR Racing is a globally recognized leader in high-performance racewear. Our athletes, products, and designs are driven by our racing obsession. The company is based in the Midwest with athletes, offices, retail locations, and dealers around the world.

More information available at www.fxrracing.com/moto

Broc Tickle FXR
