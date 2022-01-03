Bike Binderz: Secure your bike with confidence and style

Bike Binderz were designed with two things in mind:

Secure your bike safely Look great!

How many times have you scrambled with tie down straps on your way to the track? How many times have you pulled to the shoulder of the road to check your tie downs? How many seals have you gone through from the unnecessary stress on your bikes during transit? Not to mention the ugly yellow or orange straps your beautiful bike is tied down with. If you are tired of the fuss, mess and constant purchase of new straps and new seals; stop the madness! It’s time to invest in the Bike Binderz securing system.

Made from high quality alloy and steel products, our Bike Binderz are custom welded and assembled in our own shop. Each unit is hand inspected for quality and safety. Once your Bike Binderz are assembled to your custom trailer, flat deck or truck bed, you are good to go! You also have the ability to lock the Bike Binderz to guard against the theft of your bike.

Bike Binderz only takes seconds to thoroughly secure your bike and you are off to the races. Bike Binderz come in two stylish design choices: Alloy or Black Powder Coat. Secure your bike with confidence and style today!

Check us out @bikebinderz on Instagram and on https://www.bikebinderz.com/