Bel-Ray Named Official Sponsor of Team Babbitt's Monster Energy Kawasaki

HOUSTON, TX (March 8, 2021) – Bel-Ray Total Performance Lubricants is pleased to announce a new sponsorship of Team Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki. Bel-Ray will be sponsoring the riders competing in the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Offroad Series and AMA Kicker Arenacross Series. The race team includes Josh Strang, Lyndon Snodgrass, Grant Davis, Joseph Cunningham, Isaac Teasdale, and Mike Alessi.

A recognized leader in performance lubricants, Bel-Ray produces a wide range of products for automotive and powersports applications, along with mining and industrial applications. Bel-Ray focuses on the development of innovative technology to meet the needs of an ever-changing global marketplace. The result is the highest quality lubricants that provide superior performance and value for customers.

As part of the sponsorship with Team Babbitt’s, Bel-Ray will supply all the lubricants for Team Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki.

“Team Babbitt’s is a powerhouse, having won eight of the last nine AMA Arenacross Championships. When selecting partners for 2021 it made sense to align the unmatched quality and performance of Bel-Ray lubricants with the passion and dedication of Team Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki. Here’s to helping Team Babbitt’s secure win number nine!” – John Paul Hyden, Manager of Event and Sponsorship at Calumet Branded Products LLC

“Team Babbitt’s is excited to be teaming up with Bel-Ray Total Performance Lubricants again for 2021 AX and GNCC series. We we’re pleased with the increase in clutch performance as well as the longevity of our clutches.” – Denny Bartz, Team Manager of Team Babbitt’s

Team Babbitt’s has won eight of the last nine AMA Arenacross Championships. Bel-Ray is proud to be an official sponsor and is excited to see what the season brings for the team in 2021.

