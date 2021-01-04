Bel-Ray: Gear Up for Spring

April 1, 2021 – Bel-Ray is offering a $10 rebate when you buy $50 of mix and match Bel-Ray products. This offer is valid from April 1st to May 31st of 2021.

Shop at BelRay.com.

To receive your rebate check by mail, file your claim online at www.BelRayPromos.com by June 15, 2021. Upload a copy of your retailer identified receipt clearly showing your Bel-Ray product purchase of $50 or more made between April 1 - May 31, 2021.

BEL-RAY PERFORMANCE BENEFITS:

• Superior film strength provides increased component protection

• High viscosity index for improved viscosity protection in high temperatures

• Exceptional shear stability reduces viscosity loss

• Reduced friction decreases engine operating temperature

• Excellent oxidation stability supports extended drain intervals

Terms and Conditions:

By participating in the promotion, you accept the Terms & Conditions listed herein. Offer valid in U.S.A., Puerto Rico and U.S. Military Bases. Offer not valid in Rhode Island. This offer is void where prohibited by law. Maximum rebate per claim $10.00. Limit 1 rebate (Maximum $10) per person, household, address for the duration of this promotion. Offer ends May 31, 2021. An original retailer identified and dated register receipt indicating the required purchase between April 1 and May 31, 2021 must accompany all online claims. A shipping confirma- tion/store pick up receipt is the only accepted proof-of-purchase for all online/ecommerce purchases of qualifying products. Proof-of-purchase must be uploaded by June 15, 2021. Use of fictitious names, multiple addresses and PO Boxes to obtain additional hats may constitute fraud, violate federal or state laws and may result in prosecution, imprisonment and/or fines, including under the U.S. Mail Fraud Statutes (18 USC, Section 1341 and 1342). Trading or selling proofs-of-purchase is strictly prohibited. This offer may not be published in any publication without written permission from Calumet Branded Products LLC. Calumet Branded Products LLC may cancel, rescind or extend this offer at any time. No redemption will be honored for any club, group/organi- zation or legal entity. Incomplete or illegible proofs-of-purchase will not be honored. All online submissions will become the property of Calumet Branded Products LLC and will not be returned. If you do not receive your rebate after 6 weeks, visit https://belraypromos.com/ContactUs.



