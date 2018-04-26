Baggett Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS

Payson, UT (Apr. 26, 2018) - Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS is proud to announce the signing of Blake Baggett to a new three-year team agreement that will see Blake with the team through the 2021 racing season.

“I am extremely excited to announce my extended partnership with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS team,” said Baggett. “The past two seasons have been what I was looking for in the 450 class, and I absolutely love the KTM. Working with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC as a title sponsor has brought the family part of racing back to me, and the same goes for the WPS/FLY Racing crew. The entire team has not only given me the tools I need to win but, most of all, the trust and comfort that I know I need to win a 450 championship. I am excited for what the future holds and just can't thank all the team sponsors enough for putting this deal together.”

This will be a landmark for the team as it marks the first time the team has ever entered into a three-year agreement with a rider, and it shows the team believes in Baggett and his talents.

“We are very excited with this new chapter for both the team and Blake,” said team co-owner Forrest Butler. “The last two seasons, we have proven to work great together, and this was the next step that all parties involved were ready to take. Our goal, and Blake's goal is to get race wins and championships – and that is what this three-year agreement is about for us. We believe in Blake as a rider, and Blake believes in us as a team. Now we can put our heads down for the next three years to go after our goals wide open.”

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will remain the team title sponsor through the 2021 season. Western Powersports, along with FLY Racing, will continue as the team's exclusive distribution and gear apparel sponsor, and KTM will stay on as the official factory-backed OEM motorcycle sponsor. All three sponsors have enjoyed different durations of time and success with the team, and all three are excited for what the future holds with their new team agreement with Baggett.

“We firmly believe in supporting the sport, and it’s hard to find a better way to do that than by serving as the title sponsor for such a strong team,” said Dan Thomas, CEO, and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “Of course, there are a lot of components that make up a strong team: good sponsors, strong management, and excellent riders. We’re happy to commit for an additional three years, and we’re excited to see Baggett return as well. The future is bright for Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS!”

Says WPS & FLY Racing’s President / CEO Craig Shoemaker “We are proud to continue our long-term relationship with such a great athlete and ambassador to the FLY Racing/WPS brands. We look forward to many more race wins with Rocky Mountain - KTM - WPS and Blake Baggett in the future”

“We here at KTM are very happy with the Rocky Mountain Team renewing their agreement with Blake Baggett and for 3 years. With the Outdoors coming up soon, and knowing how well Blake did last year before his injury at RedBud, the increased commitment from Rocky Mountain should give Blake a lot of confidence moving forward”, said KTM’s VP of Racing - Roger DeCoster.

This renewed partnership between Blake Baggett and team sponsors will make Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS stronger and solidifies them as one of the premier teams in the sport today.

Thank you to our 2018 sponsors:

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC | KTM | WPSFLY Racing, Palmetto Motorsports, FMF Racing, Bubba Burger,, Engine Ice, Alpinestars, ODI, Scott, Galfer, Motorex, Acerbis, Seat Concepts, Decor Graphics, Sunstar, Regina Chains, WP Factory Services, Hinson Racing, DT-1, Dunlop, ASV, Motion Pro, Talon, Dubya,Excel, Loenbro Motosports, The W Training Facility,SoCal SuperTrucks, Gear, Truck Central, Safety-Kleen, Hurly, ETS Fuels, Beta Tools, ProPegs, Xtrig, San Diego Powder and Protective Coatings

