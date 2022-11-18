Backyard Design - 2023 Yamaha YZ450F graphics are available now!

Set your brand new bike up with a fresh set of Backyard Design graphics!

You’ve probably seen and played around with our 2023 Yamaha 450 designs available for customization on our website already. Perhaps you’re one of the lucky few to already have a 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing edition heading their way. Well, we’ve got good news - we’re finally able to offer fully customizable designs for the brand new Yamaha bike!

We’ve pulled some strings and given it our all to get our hands on Yamaha’s brand new 2023 YZ450F as soon as possible. Thanks to our partners who really came through on this, we were given the opportunity to draft up one of the first and most precise templates on the market!

Our in-house product development worked non-stop to provide you with custom graphics for Yamaha’s latest addition to the MX roster.

It’s all set and done and you’re good to go to set up your new 2023 YZ450F with fully customizable, fresh new graphics in classic Team Yamaha Blue or Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition inspired designs! Of course, be sure to check out our wide selection of Backyard Original kits as well! You’re sure to find something to suit your tastes.

Why choose us?

We’ve been a leading manufacturer for full-custom dirt bike graphics worldwide for years and the quality of our vinyl is unmatched. However, what sets us apart the most is our online configurator allowing you to create your very own fully customized set of graphics from endless design possibilities.

Design your graphics and see what they would look like on your bike in real time. Stay on top of your kit and adjust it down to the smallest details to truly invoke your personality. When you look good, you feel good. And that’s when you ride best.

We offer vibrant, true to their brands colors and fantastic patterns and special colors waiting to be incorporated into your personalized design. Amongst our latest additions, you can choose a gold or blue flake glitter finish for your graphics. And all of our templates are handmade in-house, to provide a perfect fit you won’t find anywhere else.

How does it work?

Once you choose your bike and year model, you’re forwarded to our design selection. Here, you will find hand drafted kits ready to be personalized into your masterpiece. Select the base design of your choice and head into our configurator and get creative!

You can adjust the color of all accents present on the graphics in our “Design” mode. We recommend matching the main color of your decals to the underlying plastics to create a clean overall look. Once you’re done with the colors, head over to our “Logo” mode and adjust, move, resize or replace logos and incorporate your favorite brands by choosing from our huge logo library or uploading your own custom sponsor logos as .JPG or .PNG files.

And be sure to check out our “Extras” to include accessories such as fork stickers or mini plates to cover all of your style needs!

All of this can be found at the Backyard Design website.