The third episode of the series focusing on Malcolm Stewart has been released.
June 15th, 2018 – In "Moving Forward", the final episode of For The Record, Malcolm shows that the past cannot mold your future if you just move forward. Watch the episode below.
"I want to thank all of you who watched these episodes and I hope you enjoyed the journey, I'll have some announcements soon on what my plan is for the rest of 2018. Thanks for believing in me" - Malcolm Stewart
novajustin
6/15/2018 9:26 AM
much like his career, that video was short. joking aside, i hope this dude gets another shot. i think with a good trainer to work on his endurance and a bike he meshes well with, malcolm could be contender. i'd love to see him racing outdoors with a good ride.