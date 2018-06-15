Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

BTO Sports Releases Episode 3 of "For the Record" 1

The third episode of the series focusing on Malcolm Stewart has been released.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 13 10 671 315 507 6060 73 6

GD2
6/15/2018 8:00 AM

BTO Sports Releases Episode 3 of

June 15th, 2018 – In "Moving Forward", the final episode of For The Record, Malcolm shows that the past cannot mold your future if you just move forward. Watch the episode below.

"I want to thank all of you who watched these episodes and I hope you enjoyed the journey, I'll have some announcements soon on what my plan is for the rest of 2018. Thanks for believing in me" - Malcolm Stewart

 

BTO Sports

Seven MX

Related: BTO Sports Malcolm Stewart Seven
BTO Sports Malcolm Stewart Seven
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest