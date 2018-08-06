BTO Sports Releases Episode 2 of "For the Record"

June 8th, 2018 – Welcome to "For the Record" a series where we will take you through the journeys of Malcolm Stewart. Teamed up with BTO Sports & Seven MX, we can give you an in depth view on Malcolm’s perspective.

In episode two, Malcolm talks about some of the uncertianties, rule changes and post-emotion that lead to not defending his 2016 Lites East Coast SX Championship. Check it out below.