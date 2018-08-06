Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

BTO Sports Releases Episode 2 of "For the Record"

The second episode of the series focusing on Malcolm Stewart has been released.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 11 10 671 316 505 6055 72 6

GD2
6/8/2018 10:00 AM

BTO Sports Releases Episode 2 of

June 8th, 2018 – Welcome to "For the Record" a series where we will take you through the journeys of Malcolm Stewart. Teamed up with BTO Sports & Seven MX, we can give you an in depth view on Malcolm’s perspective. 

In episode two, Malcolm talks about some of the uncertianties, rule changes and post-emotion that lead to not defending his 2016 Lites East Coast SX Championship. Check it out below. 

 

Related: Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest