BTO Sports Launches "For the Record" Series with Malcolm Stewart

New video series from BTO Sports.

6/1/2018 7:51 AM

BTO Sports Launches

June 1st, 2018 – Welcome to “For the Record“, a series where we will take you through the journeys of Malcolm Stewart. Teamed up with BTO Sports & Seven MX; we can give you an in depth view on Malcolm’s perspective. 

In episode 1, Malcolm looks back on where it all started for him. Remembering the feelings of the early days and what drove him to be who he is now. Memories of “the kid who was smiling at 8 years old to the same kid now." Check it out below. 

 

