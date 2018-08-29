Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team Signs Alex Martin to Multi-Year Deal

Brea, CA (August 29, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Alex Martin has signed a two-year contract to race the Suzuki RM-Z250. The multi-race winner and title contender will contest the 250 regional Supercross series and 250 National Championship.



Hailing from Millville, Minnesota, Martin has an impressive racing resume. The 28-year-old has earned two National wins, three Supercross podiums, 18 outdoor podiums, and a combined 84 top-ten finishes. Martin has twice finished runner-up in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.



“I’m very happy to be joining the team and excited for the next two years,” stated Martin. “The resources that the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team has to offer, along with the facility at JGRMX in North Carolina, will be a huge benefit. Suzuki is coming out with a brand-new RM-Z250 for 2019, and I’m excited to get great results on the bike. I am looking forward to the next few years!”



Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht is eager to work with the veteran. “I’m pumped that a rider of Alex’s caliber will be on the all-new Suzuki RM-Z250. Our goal is to win races, both in Supercross and the Nationals. Alex is extremely disciplined, a proven winner, and has that hunger to succeed. I feel really good about our chances in 2019 and beyond.”



Please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com for more team news.

