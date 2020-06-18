Assetto Corsa Competizione Game Giveaway

June 18th, 2020 – Assetto Corsa Competizione will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on June 23, 2020! In celebration of the launch, we are giving away three Assetto Corsa Competizione digital key codes for the PS4 and two for the Xbox One!

Please note that the keys are region locked and will only work in the United States.

You can enter the giveaway by clicking this link: https://racinggamecentral.com/contests/contest.php?ID=342

Assetto Corsa Competizione is an extraordinary racing simulation game that allows players to experience the atmosphere of the GT3 championship. They can compete against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy achieved. Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes.

Key Features Include:

- Born from KUNOS Simulazioni's long-term experience, and it takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tire and aerodynamic models.

- Will promote eSports, bringing players at the heart of the GT World Challenge and putting them behind the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and many other prestigious GT racing cars, all reproduced with outstanding level of detail.

- Designed to faithfully recreate the performance and the driving experience of real GT World Challenge cars through a sophisticated mathematical model that accurately replicates tire grip, aerodynamic impact, engine parameters, suspensions and electronics systems that determine vehicle balance, as well as the influence of mechanical damage on the car's drivability.

- Unreal Engine 4 guarantees photorealistic rendering and an accurate representation of scenarios, car materials and weather conditions. Thanks to the multi-channel audio sampling of real GT cars, the game conveys captivating and immersive acoustic surroundings and realistic environmental effects.

- Thanks to Laserscan Technology, circuits can be recreated with the utmost accuracy: all curbs and details perfectly fit their real counterparts to grant a gaming experience as faithful to reality as possible.

- A well-structured ranking system will evaluate individual performance and driving behavior to reward the most virtuous drivers and promote fair play in online competitions. The matchmaking function makes sure that you can compete with opponents of similar skill level and easily find online races to join, while the leaderboards will allow you to compare single-lap performance with virtual pilots from around the world with the same car, circuit and weather conditions.

- Career, Championship and Free Play modes offer a complete and customizable gaming experience, also thanks to the tutorials and progressive aid levels that allow you to tailor AI opponent difficulty and vehicle stability control to your abilities. The Special Events will allow you to gain a first-hand experience of the most noteworthy real-life GT World Challenge challenges.

Enter daily for more chances to win using the form above! You must indicate which version you are entering to win.

Official Contest & Sweepstakes Rules

Prizes

Prizes are: Up to three digital copies of Assetto Corsa Competizione for the PS4, and up to two digital copies of Assetto Corsa Competizione for the Xbox One. Winners are responsible for providing true and correct information. Virtual prizes have no value.

These prizes are to be awarded by Release Week Media, Inc. (herein known as "RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC."). Prizes are not transferable. Any taxes, duty or extra fees are the responsibility of the winner. All prizes are awarded "AS IS" and without warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, except as provided by the manufacturer. In the event a prize is not available RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC. will replace it with another prize of equal value. No replacements will be made for non-value items (ie beta accounts).

NOTE: This contest is being operated solely on WWW.RACINGGAMECENTRAL.COM. Any issues/disputes that arise as a result of this contest will be handled by RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC./WWW.RACINGGAMECENTRAL.COM. Members are NOT to contact Milestone S.r.l. regarding this contest.

How To Enter

Entries may be submitted via the form on this page. All persons entering are required to enter with a valid e-mail address and select only one version of the game. All entries must be received by July 6, 2020 at 9 PM Eastern Time.

Eligibility

The drawing is only eligible to visitors of the WWW.RACINGGAMECENTRAL.COM Web site who are residents of the United States or Canada and who reside in a region where such contests are not prohibited by law, who are 13 years of age or older and not employees of RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC., RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC. sponsors, RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC. volunteer staff or RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC. affiliates and their families. Only one entry is allowed per person, per day. Winning entries are limited to one per household. Entrants must indicate which version of the game they are entering to win. Entries without a version selection indicated will be considered invalid. Entries with multiple versions of the game selected will be considered invalid.

Winner Selection

Up to THREE (3) total winners will be selected for the PS4 and up to TWO (2) winners will be selected for the Xbox One. These winners will be selected by a computer random number generation algorithm designed by RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC.

The winners will be notified by email as soon as possible from the time their entry is selected randomly as a winner. This notification will arrive at the outside email address they used to enter the Giveaway. Winners will have to confirm their prize within 24 hours by responding to the email sent as notification of their selection as a winner of this contest. If after this time they have not responded, the entry will be disqualified and another winner will selected by a method of our choosing.

Winners may be required to provide proof of eligibility (age, name and address). Information will have to match your WWW.RACINGGAMECENTRAL.COM account values.

Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC. is not responsible for late, misdirected or damaged communication of any kind including computer failure. All decisions are final. The odds of a winning number being drawn are approximately 1 in 10000. A list of winners shall be available by sending a written request to Release Week Media, Inc., 930 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 802 PMB 238, Incline Village, NV 89451. By accepting the prize, winners release RELEASE WEEK MEDIA, INC., its directors, employees, representatives and agents shall have no liability for, and shall hold all such parties harmless against damage, loss or injury that may arise in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes or participation in this giveaway.

