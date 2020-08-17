Arai Releases New Scoop Graphic VX-PRO4 Helmet

August 17th, 2020 – It’s that time of year, the new 2021 motocross machines are announced and it’s the perfect time to grab a new Arai VX-PRO4 to go with your new MX motorcycle.

Introducing the Arai VX-PRO4 in the new Scoop graphic. The Scoop comes in two colorways; red or yellow and is available now at your local Arai dealer or at your favorite Arai online retailer.

VX-PRO4 Info:

The latest expression of the ultimate off-road helmet, the brand new VX-Pro4 evolved from the much-loved VX-Pro3 model. So it’s still the perfect choice for MX, enduro and off-road use. Just as in every Arai helmet, the basic and simple organic shell shape is based on the R75 shape concept. The absence of exaggerated edges or protrusions on the shell should not be mistaken for a lack of imagination. It’s a visual demonstration of our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the shell with real-world impact performance.