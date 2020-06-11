Arai News Live for November 2020

Allentown, PA (November 5, 2020) – Arai Helmet Americas is proud to present the November edition of Arai News Live which will air on November 11, 2020 at 5 PM PST and 8 PM EST.

On this episode of Arai News Live we talk to Jamie Robinson of MotoGeo (https://www.motogeo.com) about his trip to the Arai Factory in Japan last October. Brian and Jamie will give our viewers a first-hand tour of the entire Arai Helmet manufacturing process.

The Arai News Live show will be broadcast live on the Arai Americas YouTube channel on November 11th at 8:00 - PM EST. Don’t miss this Arai News Live broadcast.

Click here to set a reminder for the November edition of the Arai News Live Broadcast: https://youtu.be/n0Ke0J-c3SY.

For more information on Arai helmets, please go to www.araiamericas.com.