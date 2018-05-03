Antigravity Batteries: Game Changing RE-Start Battery

Antigravity Batteries releases the all new, game-changing RE-START Series of Lithium-Ion Starter Batteries for Motorcycles and Powersports Vehicles. The new RE-START Battery, with “built-in jump starting,” makes being stranded by a dead-battery a thing of the past. For example, if a rider left his/her lights on overnight this would normally be a dead battery emergency requiring jump-starting, push starting or assistance. But with the new RE-START Batteries you simply press the RE-START Button located on the top of the battery, to access the Battery’s reserve energy, then start the vehicle and drive away. There will also be a Remote Key Fob Button Available which will allow the rider to trigger the RE-START feature without having to remove the seat or a fairing to access the battery.

The new RE-START Batteries are the most technologically advanced Motorcycle/Powersports batteries ever built. They are the first Lithium-Ion Powersport Battery with a full Battery Management System (BMS) that actively balances the Lithium Cells while protecting the battery from over-charge, over-discharge, and over-temperature conditions. These built-in protections make for the longest service life possible, up to 2 times the lifecycle of Lead/Acid and other Lithium Starter Batteries on the market.

Scott Schafer, CEO, states, “We’ve all been left stranded by a dead battery. It’s awful, frustrating, and in some situations, if you’re in the middle of nowhere, it can be very dangerous.” He explains, “Our objective as a leader in Lithium-Ion Technology for Motorsports was to create a vehicle battery that the customer can rely on and not worry about getting stuck in the middle of nowhere with a dead battery, and I’m happy and proud to say we have done it with this new battery!”

All Antigravity RE-START Batteries have a new 4-Terminal-Post design which allows for easy connection for the user, and the ability for the Dealer to carry less stock since one battery will work for right or left side connections on the vehicle. They also come in direct-fit OEM sizes, so there is no foam needed for installation as required by other brands. All the new RE-START batteries come with a 3-year warranty.

Applications: Sizes are available for most modern Motorcycles and Powersports Vehicles, and Race Cars.

Retail Price: Prices Range from $129.99 and up.

Availability: Approximately March 1st, 2018 through Powersport Dealers and Distributors, Battery Specialists, and directly through the Antigravity Batteries website at antigravitybatteries.com starting March 20th, 2018

Contact Antigravity Batteries

Phone: 310 527 2330 Email: info@antigravitybattteries.com Website: antigravitybatteries.com

About Antigravity Batteries:

Antigravity Batteries was established in 2009 offering high power, lightweight and compact lithium-ion batteries to those racing Motorsports vehicles. Antigravity has since grown into a leader in Lithium-Ion Battery product for all channels of Motorsports. Located in Los Angeles, California, Antigravity Batteries is a company dedicated to building the best in Lithium-Ion Products for the Motorsports Community. We offer the highest quality, most innovative and diverse line of Lithium-Ion Battery Products to meet the demands of all Motorsports and Powersports enthusiasts and beyond. From our multi-award-winning MICRO-START mini jump-starters to our wide range of lightweight high-power Lithium-Ion Starter Batteries for Motorcycles, Powersports Vehicles, Race Cars and more… we ARE your Lithium-Ion Battery specialists.