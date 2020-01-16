Answer Racing Announces the Signing of Gary Sutherlin

Irvine, CA (January 16, 2020) – Answer Racing is excited to announce the signing of multi-time off-road Champion Gary Sutherlin for the 2020 off-road race season. A native to Montana now residing in Southern California with his wife and two daughters, Sutherlin kicks off his Answer Racing debut on January 17-19 at the AMA National Grand Prix Championship opener at Mavericks Stadium in Adelanto, California aboard his Hatch Off-Road Racing KTM 450 XC-F.

“As a past WORCS and Hare & Hound Champion, Gary knows what it takes to be on the top of the podium after a grueling off-road race season. For the past decade, he’s proven himself year after year as a hard-working fierce racing competitor, an ambassador to the sport of off-road, and as a father and husband to a beautiful family,” explained Answer Racing Marketing Manager, Kobi Iseri. “Everyone at Answer Racing is excited and honored that Gary chose to partner with Answer Racing for the 2020 season and to put our Motocross and Off-Road Performance Series (OPS) product line through rigorous real-world racing.”

“Coming into the new year, I’m looking forward to putting myself in a good position each and every weekend to fight for championships and wins,” explained Gary Sutherlin. “For 2020, I have added some amazing new sponsors, including Answer Racing, and I’m happy with the progress made in our short offseason testing time.”

The number 324 will be competing in this year's WORCS Championship Series, AMA National Grand Prix Championship (BIG 6), and additional select motocross racing events for the 2020 race season.

