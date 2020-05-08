Another Off-Road Brand Jumps Into Moto With Two-Stroke MX Model!

Vital MX: Along with Beta announcing a 300cc two-stroke motocross bike, Fantic is another off-road dirt-bike company to unveil a track specific moto machine. This time it is the XX 125. But, this isn't an all new machine, however. Fantic has a relationship with engine supplier Motori Minarelli who is owned by Yamaha Motor. With that connection, Fantic is digging deeper into the Motori Menarelli/Yamaha relationship and getting YZ125 chassis, suspension, and engines as the base for its XX 125. According to Fantic's XX 125 product page, the YZ125 chassis and suspension are left pretty much alone, but the engine is modified by Fantic engineers and the CDI is changed as well. It says that the "The Fantic package, designed and built entirely in Treviso, is the result of the work of expert motorcyclists in the field of two-stroke, severe testing on the test bench and especially on the track." It also as an Arrow exhaust pipe and the body work is all Fantic. While we are not sure about US availability, it is always good to see more MX specific models being developed and for those complaining that the YZ two-strokes haven't seen changes in decades, here is a look at OEM motocross-specific two-stroke development, if on a small scale.

The XX 125 has also already been raced in Europe by Fantic Factory Rider Andrea Bonacorsi in three rounds of the Italian National Motocross Series and at the firs MXGP of the year at Matterley Basin in the EMX125 class.

Fantic XX 125

A RACING MACHINE, SUPER PERFORMING FROM THE START GATE TO THE CHECKERED FLAG



Maneuverability, agility, TOP Performance, aggressiveness and reliability. In the same bike.





A bike designed for racing, but at the same time easy to handle. A racing 'machine', extremely performing from the moment you lower the gate to the checkered flag. XX 125 is the perfect combination of handling, design and ergonomics, agility and responsiveness. The Yamaha 125cc 2-stroke base, highly appreciated for performance, reliability and range of use, was an excellent starting point for the development of the XX project. The Fantic 125 is the ideal bike both to accompany rookies in their competitive growth and for experienced riders looking for ambitious goals.

The Fantic package, designed and built entirely in Treviso, is the result of the work of expert motorcyclists in the field of two-stroke, severe testing on the test bench and especially on the track. A perfect combination of engine performance, extraordinary chassis, ergonomics, agility, which goes beyond any limit so far conceived...

ENGINE

The Yamaha 2-stroke 125cc engine - has been significantly modified. The 125cc developed by Fantic demonstrates a perfect balance between linearity of use from low to medium RPM, accompanied by a significant explosion of power in the high rev range. The CDI control unit, developed directly by the Fantic Racing department, guarantees perfect combustion at every RPM. The expansion pipe by Arrow, is specifically designed for MX use at high RPM. An aluminum silencer body and the Mikuni TMX 38mm carburetor complete the technical package of the engine. Working on the optimization of the engine, exhaust and control unit management, a performance has been achieved, that puts the new XX 125 at the top of its category.

DYNAMICS

Frame, suspension, rims, hubs, brakes - The frame is an aluminium semi-double cradle design, which guarantees high levels of rigidity and lightness.Kayaba's (KYB) suspension has been the benchmark in the off-road world for years and needs no introduction. KYB SSS (Speed Sensitive System) 48mm forks have 300mm of travel and are fully adjustable. These adapt to different levels of riding, from beginner to race professional; and provide the pro riders with excellent adaptability for differing conditions. The mono shock absorber is also KYB, with 315mm wheel travel. Brakes are by Nissin, delivering power and control for both front and rear, with a 270mm disc at the front and a 245mm disc at the rear. The equipment is completed by Excel 21 x 1.60 – 19 x 1.85 rims, on which Dunlop MX 80/100-21 - 100/90-19 series tyres are mounted. Standard gear ratio is 13:48.

ERGONOMICS

Saddle, tank, plastics, etc - The Fantic designers have worked in conjunction with the race test team, developing the ergonomics according to the requirements of modern motocross and supercross riding. After much research by the Fantic Racing department, the ergonomics deliver outstanding rider comfort and control. The introduction of a very slim tank, radiator covers, side panels and seat, allows the rider enhanced freedom of riding position. The central section of the bike is characterized by a slender line, delivering maximum control and stability at speed. The reduced central space enables a firm rider grip in the knee area and allows for greater freedom of movement and control in corners, jumps and whoops. The handlebars are made of 28mm aluminum.

For more info check out Factic-Motor.com