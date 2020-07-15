American Motorcyclist Association Withdraws from 2020 Motocross of Nations

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association will not participate in the 2020 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Motocross of Nations, Sept. 25-27, in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health of our racers and staff is paramount, and current and future global travel restrictions make our involvement in an international event impossible at this time,” said AMA Supercross Manager Mike Pelletier. “The U.S. team effort to attend the Motocross of Nations each year is extensive, both financially and logistically. Even in normal times, preparing our best effort at this point in the season would be difficult.”

In addition, with the recently announced postponement of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, rescheduled national rounds likely will conflict with the Motocross of Nations event.

“The AMA takes great pride in competing in the Motocross of Nations each year, and we appreciate the commitment of the athletes chosen to represent the United States on the world stage,” Pelletier said. “The AMA looks forward to returning to the Motocross of Nations in 2021 and bringing the Chamberlain Trophy back to U.S. soil.”

The FIM-sanctioned Motocross of Nations is a world championship team event. It features three-rider national teams competing for a combined score to determine the overall championship-winning country.

The U.S. team has won the Motocross of Nations 22 times and is the all-time leader in FIM Motocross of Nations overall team victories. All of those wins took place under the direction of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend Roger DeCoster. The most recent time the U.S. Team won the Motocross of Nations was 2011.