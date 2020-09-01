All New Sidi Atojo Boot

Sidi Atojo

Brand new for 2020 is the Sidi Atojo SR. The Atojo is designed to be light, sleek and give the rider excellent bike control.

When designing the Atojo, Sidi and their riders wanted to create a boot that was lighter in the upper but still offer the ankle protection and replaceable parts Sidi’s are known for. The Atojo has a dual ankle hinge, with one hinge above the ankle and one below. It has ankle support bracing inside the boot that is designed to prevent hyperextension of the ankle, instep and Achilles tendon. 3 hyperextension systems are built into the boot including an innovative system made with a replaceable insert on the front of the boot that allows a specific amount of tibia movement and freezes if bending is excessive. Rubber inserts along the suede and plastic inner shin provide grip on the bike. The sole is replaceable via 4 bolts.

9-time MXGP World Champion Antonio Cairoli, 2 time MX2 champion Jorge Prado, and long-time MXGP racer Alessandro Lupino worked with Sidi’s technicians to finalize every detail on the Atojo. These riders were so essential to the development of the boot Sidi named the boot ATOJO in recognition of them - A (Alessandro Lupino) – TO (Tony Cairoli) JO (Jorge Prado).

$599.99 MSRP Available March, 2020.

Technical Data

• The ATOJO SR’s upper uses proven “TECHNOMICRO” microfiber panels equipped with high impact plastic protection. The tongue and front and rear joints are padded with materials resistant to water and the absorption of sweat, dust and mud.

• The boots toe area outer surface is entirely wrapped in high impact plastic with a grip enhancing surface.

• The Atojo is equipped with a rigid and replaceable nylon insert for metatarsus protection which protects the inside of the boot in case the rider’s foot slips off the footpeg.

• The Atojo SR plastics have an all new design. The high impact plastic heel is shaped and specially molded to improve foot safety in case of torsional twists and is shaped to ensure comfort and stability.

• On the inner shin, the boot leg is built of protective suede with embossed rubber inserts which, in addition to providing good grip on the bike, protect the leg from engine heat. Rubber inserts for a smoother surface area, greater grip and control are strategically located on the inside of the ankle.

• The high impact plastic shin plate is anatomically shaped, its structure also extends under the upper to increase protection.

• The ATOJO SR uses a 3-buckle closure system. Each buckle works independently of the other. The buckle, micrometric memory adjustment strap and hook are user replaceable.

• The buckles have only one fixed point at the attachment screw which ensures easy closing allowing the boot to adapt to the leg of the rider and to provide greater comfort.

• A spoiler has been added to the lower buckle to deflect debris away from the buckle.

• Cambrelle is used to line the foot contact surface. The polyamide structure of Cambrelle has a high resistance to abrasion and a great degree of moisture absorption, thus ensuring a rapid drying of the fabric and preventing the onset of mold. From the ankle to mid-calf the Atojo is lined with a jersey treated material with a Teflon fabric protector. The Teflon treatment prevents absorption of water and sweat.

• The malleolus area is protected by ergonomic padding with memory.

• Around the calf there’s an elastic gaiter with an anti-heat protection panel/calf plate. The gaiter is closed with a Velcro flap to prevent the entry of rocks and dirt and features a wide adjustment.

The ankle panel with the central strap is replaceable using 4 screws that connect it to the boot

The shin plate is anataomically shaped PU and extends under the upper for extra protection

ATOJO SR hinge systems

• Atojo SR has two flex points: the first hinge is positioned under the ankle, to reduce thickness and make the boot smoother on the inside and more aerodynamic overall. Ankle support bracing inside the boot allows for only a limited range of movement to prevent hyper-extension of the ankle, of the instep and of the back tendon. This technology gives the rider greater security.

• The second joint, above the ankle, working in sync with the lower hinge, improves the flexibility of the boot, making the bending movement fluid without compromising rigidity and lateral protection.

• There are three anti hyperextension systems for the foot. The first is located on the first hinge, the second on the back of the boot (the bootleg leans on the ankle avoiding extra bending backwards), the third is frontal and is made up of an innovative system that, through a screw on replaceable insert, allows a specific tibia flexion range and freezes if bending is excessive.

• A bootleg in PU, connected to the ankle strap through the second hinge, protects the back of the boot and is positioned between the upper and the lining.

SRS SOLE: SR Dovetail sole

• The SR (Sole Replacement System) interchangeable sole has an innovative design and a revolutionary replacement system. Design and technology are patented by Sidi.

• The central part of the sole is made up of a rubber insert with a new interlocking Dovetail system and 4 screws for easy replacement.

• The sole base is slightly higher than the Crossfire 3 for greater engagement with the upper.

• The tip, with traction grooves, and heel are fixed for race level use. An enduro lug sole is also available.

• The heel area has a fixed insert in soft PU that makes the boot more stable and offers grip against the bike.