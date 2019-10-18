Adam Cianciarulo Set To Make 450 Debut

October 18th, 2019 – Irvine, CA – This is weekend marks the 450 debut of Adam Cianciarulo. One of the most coveted amateurs in the sport form the time he was a kid on 65s, Adam saw his childhood dream come true as he clinched the 2019 250 Outdoor Motocross Championship this past summer. After finally becoming a 250 Champion, Adam then signed with the Factory Kawasaki team to contest the 2020 450 Supercross and Motocross Championships. Fox Racing is proud to announce a continued partnership with Adam that includes a complete head to toe look as he takes the next step in his career. In addition to racewear and boots, Adam will dawn the premier Fox V3 helmet and Vue goggles as he tackles the 450 field in 2020 and beyond.

For his debut at Monster Energy Cup, Adam will wear Fox Special Edition Castr 180 gear which launches on October 18th. Inspired by gear from the heyday of our sport, Castr pulls graphic and color inspiration straight from the 90’s.

“I am so amped to be continuing with FOX as I move on to the next chapter of my career. It’s the most iconic brand out there and I’ve always really admired them. But on top of that FOX has felt like a family to me since we started working together so it’s the perfect fit. Get ready for the debut of my new kit on Saturday. Let’s gooooo. ” – Adam Cianciarulo, Factory Kawasaki

“We are really excited to continue our relationship with AC as he steps up to the 450 Class. Adam is such a great ambassador for our sport both on and off the track, and we are proud to have him represent the FOX brand as he takes his career to the next level.” – Austin Hoover, Global MX Marketing Manager

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

