Adam Cianciarulo Out for the Remainder of 2020 Supercross

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (June 6, 2020) – After withdrawing from Wednesday’s Round 12 of the Monster Energy® AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo sought out additional medical consultation following the injury he sustained in the 450SX Main Event last Sunday. The results revealed his back injury was more severe than the originally thought. Cianciarulo and the team made the difficult decision to not race the remainder of the Supercross season and begin his recovery process immediately.

"This is not the news I was expecting to be sharing today, but after speaking to additional specialists and the team, it is in my best interest that I sit out the remainder of the supercross season. This is a tough pill to swallow as I was really excited to get back to racing here in Salt Lake City, but I have to be smart with what my body is telling me. For now, I will focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to make sure I am ready to go in July for the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. I want to thank the entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team for their unwavering support through this tough time. We will be back and stronger than ever.” - Adam Cianciarulo



