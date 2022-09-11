AZ Open to Host Apprentice Program and Scholarship Race

The groundbreaking Apprentice Program is aimed at fostering the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry. Developed & launched by MX Sports and now managed by On Track School, the Apprentice Program offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals who possess exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport to contribute to the overall execution of selected races. We are pleased to announce that this fall, from November 30-December 4, 2022, the Arizona Open of Motocross presented by Maxima USA at Arizona Cycle Park/USA Sport AZ Inc. will host the Apprentice Program.

Any aspiring young talent hoping to embark on a career in the industry are encouraged to apply, as this innovative program will position apprentices in a vital role contributing to the success of this year’s race, with mentorship from some of the most experienced and well known members of the American motocross community. The AZ Open Apprentice Program offers a limited number of positions across several key areas — photography, video production, announcing, and track prep — working with amateur teams as an apprentice mechanic, EMT and more. A complete list of apprentice opportunities will be announced soon.

Click Here to apply! For more information on the Apprentice Program contact: apprentice@ontrackschool.com or call 951-223-6787

This year, AZ open will also be designated as a Scholarship Race. This program was designed to ensure motorcycle racers are provided an opportunity to have access to scholarship funds — much like traditional sports offer — in order to further their educational goals. For more information on the scholarship opportunities visit: https://scholarshiprace.com/

On Track School, an accredited K-12 online school, is honored to participate with AZ Open in its inaugural year hosting the Apprentice Program. Apprentices also have the opportunity to earn high school credit by continuing their apprenticeship in our one-year course.




