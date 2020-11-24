AXP Racing presents the new Skid plates for the 2021 HONDA CRF450R/RX

Whether you ride MX/SX/Enduro or even freeride, AXP has developed an option for each use!

MX/SX Skid Plate : Made of high density polyethylene plastic of 6mm thick, this CRF450R/RX skid plate is light weight (0.875Kg). Design to provide an efficient protection with a factory design, the AXP bashplate will protect your subframe, cases and water pump from damages and also allows to drain oil without removing the plate. Plastic does not save impact and does not generate vibrations. 40% lighter than aluminium using same design, more resistant than carbon fiber, this is defintely a great option for MX/SX and soft enduro use.

Price : 119$

You can see how to fit this plate by watching the VIDEO

XTREM Linkage guard Skid Plate : Made of high density polyethylene plastic of 8mm thick, this CRF450R/RX Xtrem skid plate is 1.550Kg. Design to provide a maximum of protection, the AXP xtrem bashplate provides a full coverage of the frame (from the top of the frame until the bottom of the pegs), water pump wrapped, cases protected from damages, linkage protection (16mm of thickness under the linkage). The design has been made to drain oil and change your oil filter without removing the plate. It does not create vibrations as aluminium does. Plastic absorbs impact where aluminium is deformed and carbon broken. Available in black and soon in red !

Price : 159$

You can see how to fit this plate by watching this VIDEO

