ARMA Announces Official Launch

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. February 6, 2020 - ARMA Sport Inc. (“ARMA”), an action and adventure lifestyle-driven brand founded by action sports industry veterans from Oakley, Spy, Dragon, and Monster Energy, with seven-time AMA Supercross Champion and motocross legend Jeremy McGrath, proudly announces the launch of its sports nutrition performance and recovery products.

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. ARMA recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. ARMA nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

ARMA’s products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.





“We developed ARMA for true competitors who know that winning is about more than training – you have to put the best in to get the best out,” says McGrath. “Our products are formulated with the most effective levels of high-performance, clinically-studied ingredients. These help all athletes from pros to everyday warriors, and everyone in-between, focus better, boost strength, overcome dehydration, and push through fatigue to the finish.”

Through innovative research and development, ARMA has created formulas that use only all-natural and premium ingredients. These unique and world-class ingredients, such as WGCP™, ElevATP®, Palatinose™, Cluster Dextrin®, Sustamine®, Curcugreen™, BioPerine ®, have very distinct benefits proven for optimal nutrition and maximum results.

“ARMA developed products to meet the needs of our athletes,” says Nick Wey. “Our supplements will have a significant impact on any athlete, as they were designed for the grueling challenges of motocross. We’ve been using all three ARMA products on and off the track and experiencing tremendous results.”

The ARMA portfolio includes three product categories:

• FIRE: NATURAL BOOST + FOCUS – our vegan formula gives your body a natural boost for sustained stamina and razor-sharp focus lasting up to six hours per serving.

• BLITZ: TRAINING COMPLEX – this one-stop stimulant-free formula meets all of your training needs: lasting endurance, increased hydration, reduction of lactic acid, and more.

• RELOAD: PROTEIN COMPLEX – Whey Protein complex that utilizes Curcugreen® Curcumin and BioPerine® extract to rapidly deliver anti-inflammatories and antioxidants for post-workout recovery as well as a daily source of high-quality Whey Protein, MCT, and BCAAs.

ARMA’s complete line of products is available in both canisters and convenient single-serve packets available at www.armasport.com. The company’s official launch is occurring in conjunction with Round 6 of the Monster Energy Supercross, February 8, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, ARMA’s hometown.

All ARMA products are banned substance-free, certified by Informed-Sport LGC’s world-class sports anti-doping laboratory. www.informed-sport.com

For more information on the ARMA product line, please visit the ARMA website at www.armasport.com or @armasport.

ARMA - Ammunition for your body #armasport