AIMExpo presented by Nationwide Anchors First Ever Powersports Industry Week℠ in Las Vegas

This truly unique, four-day celebration of motorcycling and the greater powersports marketplace was created to take advantage of a rare opportunity to bring the industry together in recognition of the three core pillars that drive motorcycling and powersports– lifestyle, business, and racing. All the festivities get underway beginning on Thursday, October 11.

As the centerpiece of Powersports Industry Week℠, AIMExpo presented by Nationwide will be the focal point with an array of new model and product introductions from the most renowned manufacturers, gear companies, and aftermarket brands in the powersports marketplace. Taking place in the heart of The Strip inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from October 11-14, North America’s only all-encompassing trade show for the industry will bring dealers, trade, media, and consumer attendees all under one roof in a showcase of the latest and greatest new products coming for the 2019 calendar year.

The exclusive “trade only” days on Thursday and Friday will host several highly anticipated global and North American debuts before opening the doors to consumers over the weekend, where all the newly minted models will be on public display for the very first time. In addition to the exhibitor booths, the all-new MotoCulture lifestyle feature was designed to embrace the essential elements of motorcycle culture and community, through a unique showcase that focuses on the machines, the people, and the companies behind them. Visitors will be able to grab an adult beverage at the Race-Driven Roadhouse or enjoy a jolt of caffeine at Espresso Lane presented by Nationwide as they peruse a curated collection of custom machines and check out the array of hand-crafted products made by artisans.

Beyond the show floor, attendees will have the chance to take advantage of hands-on experiences at AIMExpo Outdoors!, where exhibiting manufacturers like Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, SSR Motorsports, Yamaha and autocycle builder Vanderhall will offer demo rides and drives of their newest vehicles. Polaris will also provide the ride of a lifetime for those interested in a professional drifting experience, riding shotgun on the Slingshot “Joyride.” To top it all off, a variety of exclusive retail deals limited to AIMExpo presented by Nationwide will be available for show attendees.

For anyone eager to ride their way to AIMExpo presented by Nationwide, Sheffield Financial will provide FREE motorcycle parking, while the complimentary gear check will allow riders to experience the show without any extra bulk. Tickets to AIMExpo presented by Nationwide are just $14 in advance and $16 at the door for single-day access, while two-day passes cost $22. Kids 12 and under are FREE.

The annual Las Vegas BikeFest personifies the lifestyle aspect of the industry and will kick off Powersports Industry Week℠ alongside AIMExpo presented by Nationwide on October 11, welcoming diehard enthusiasts from across the country. As the West Coast’s premier motorcycle rally, BikeFest will take over famed Downtown Las Vegas with a slew of live entertainment acts like Puddle of Mudd and Foghat, in addition to an array of contests, awards shows and interactive events for attendees. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind celebration of the motorcycle lifestyle in a truly one-of-a-kind destination with attendees from all over the globe.

Consumers making the trip to AIMExpo presented by Nationwide can also get a $5 discount on tickets to Las Vegas BikeFest by using the code AIME18 upon checkout.

The extensive list of weekend activities during Powersports Industry Week℠ will also include perhaps the most unique event in motorcycle racing on Saturday, October 13, at the Monster Energy Cup from Sam Boyd Stadium in nearby Henderson. This is the proverbial all-star race for the sport of supercross with the richest prize in two-wheel racing, a cool $1 million up for grabs for the superstars of the sport. This will serve as a sneak peek of the 2019 season, with a drama-inducing three main event format and a hybrid supercross/motocross track in and around the stadium for a spectacularly unique racing event.

The Monster Energy Cup is offering a $10 discount on select tickets for AIMExpo presented by Nationwide attendees.

With only a few weeks remaining until the inaugural Powersports Industry Week℠ kicks off, be sure to stay tuned as there are still plenty of major announcements and exciting news set to come from AIMExpo presented by Nationwide, Las Vegas BikeFest and the Monster Energy Cup. It’s a week no motorcycle or powersports enthusiast will want to miss!