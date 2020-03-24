6D HELMETS ANNOUNCES THEIR SPRING 2020 COLLECTION

March 23, 2020 (BREA, Calif.) – From the world-wide leader in helmet technology and the company that brought Omni-Directional Suspension (ODS) to helmets in 2013, 6D Helmets is excited to announce its 2020 Spring Collection. Each 6D helmet incorporates proprietary game changing advanced ODS technology which improves rider safety.

6D Helmets is proud to debut 3 exciting new designs in its class-leading ATR-2 off-road helmet. These cutting edge graphic designs (Core, Helo, and Recon) offer multiple colorways with something pleasing for every rider. “With current gear trends our customers will now have even more options to choose from while knowing that he or she has selected a helmet designed to mitigate energy over the broadest range of energy demands possible.” stated Bob Weber

"We love breaking down barriers with our brand, but the heart and soul of our helmets really lies within our exceptional energy management ODS technology." said Bob Weber, 6D's CEO and Cofounder.





ABOUT 6D HELMETS: 6D Helmets LLC is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ (ODS) technology revolutionized helmet design and set new benchmarks in brain protection, including both linear and angular acceleration mitigation unmatched by any other helmet design. 6D, established in 2011, is the safety technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design. ODS™ is exclusively available in 6D Helmets. www.6Dhelmets.com



