The 50th Season of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross | Dunlop Riders Swept All Three Championships and Race Podiums

Rancho Cucamonga, CA (May 15, 2023) – The 50th season of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship concluded in Salt Lake City and stamped yet another landmark in the history of Dunlop’s Supercross racing program: For the 14th consecutive season, Dunlop riders swept all three championships and race podiums. This making a total of 176 SX and MX Championships, a number that no other company has ever come close to.

In the 450SX class, the deep talent pool of riders made for some great racing throughout the entire season! Monster Energy Star Yamaha Eli Tomac started the season off with a bang by winning the first two races in a row and then five others along the way, but fellow Team Dunlop Elite alumni Chase Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb kept the pressure on. Team Honda HRC rider Sexton had a few mishaps throughout the season, but he never gave up and always stayed close to or controlled the points lead. As the season progressed a hand-full of the top riders such as Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger bowed out due to injuries, but the racing prevailed. At the mind-blowing penultimate round in Tomac’s home state of Colorado, Tomac was forced to retire from the race due to a freak incident rupturing his Achilles tendon. This allowed Sexton to win the race, take over the points lead and win his first 450SX Championship with the final race remaining!

For the 2023 season, Dunlop increased their support by adding multiple teams to their Dunlop Family of support. Overall, in the premier 450SX class, Dunlop riders finished in the top 15 positions, once again proving their Dunlop Domination.

In the 250SX championships, HRC Honda riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence were the riders to beat. Older brother Hunter wrapped up the East coast in Nashville and younger brother Jett secured the West in Denver with one race to go. Going into the last race of the season with the championships secured, both Aussies could enjoy the East/West Coast Showdown and take their championships home safe and sound.

With Sexton winning his first supercross title, there are now 24 championships won by Team Dunlop Elite alumni, including Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill, Justin Bogle, Justin Barcia, Colt Nichols, Blake Baggett and Ashley Fiolek.

“Winning championships are great and no other tire company can match our results there, but one of the most rewarding aspects of this season to me is the number of high quality programs like ClubMX, BarX and Firepower Honda to name a few, that not only asked for support from Dunlop, but put up record results for their programs in 2023.” said Mike Buckley, Dunlop Motorcycle’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This alone demonstrates the remarkable job done by our team and the performance advantages gained by using our world class products.”

“This season, we were faced with a wide variety of conditions and terrain. From rain and mud in New Jersey to hard-packed blue-groove out West, but Dunlop once again proved that we have a tire to perform and win in any condition.” said Broc Glover, Sr. Manager of Off-Road Motorcycles for Dunlop. “Not only is this the fourteenth consecutive year Dunlop riders won all three Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship titles, but Dunlop riders also swept each of the podium positions at all seventeen rounds! This is a testament to the brand, product and hard-working Dunlop staff that represent and support Dunlop day in and day out. In addition, we had development versions of our new Geomax MX34 tires show their true protentional, racking up over 65 podium positions in varying conditions. Supercross riders have a choice in tires, and we want to thank all the teams and riders who chose to race on Dunlop.”

Next up for the Dunlop family of racers is the AMA Pro Motocross Championship which then combines with Supercross for the new SuperMotocross World Championship finals.

About Dunlop Motorcycle Tires:

Dunlop is the largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.DunlopMotorcycleTires.com. Follow @ridedunlop on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for the latest Dunlop news. Use #RideDunlop and/or #RaceDunlop to share your Dunlop moments.

To learn more about the Team Dunlop program, visit www.teamdunlop.com